Evans: My husband is lying, says suspected kidnapper’s wife

Mrs. Ogechi Uchechukwu, wife of an alleged kidnapper, Uche Amadi, yesterday told the court that her husband lied about his involvement with the alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, in the criminal allegations of kidnap. Ogechi said that her husband had travelled from Port Harcourt to Lagos in 2016 after receiving a call from his friend, Somtochuckwu aka Evans, who invited him to come and do a job (nature of the job not mentioned). According to Ogechi, her husband lied in his evidence before the court that he only visited Lagos for the first time after he was arrested by the police on May 24, 2017.

Ogechi, her husband (Amadi), Evans and three others – Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba – are standing trial before an Ikeja High Court, Lagos for allegedly kidnapping the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maydon Pharmaceutical Limited, Mr. Donatius Dunu. While testifying, in her defence, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping, Ogechi said, “I own a shop and sell provisions in Port Harcourt.

I was in Port Harcourt when I was arrested by the police. But my lord, I visited Lagos, with my son, in August 2016 during the long (school) vacation. “My husband invited me to Lagos in August and I spent two weeks there before I returned to Port Harcourt. It was on May 24, 2017 when a Hilux van, filled with policemen, packed in front of my shop.

The police officers marched into the shop, saw my husband and arrested him. “So if anyone comes to this court and says that Amadi has never been to Lagos except in 2017 when he was arrested, then that person must be lying.” Ogechi’s testimony came shortly after her husband, Amadi, had earlier testified that he had never visited Lagos prior to his arrest. Amadi, in his defence, told the court that he was arrested alongside his wife in Port Harcourt and that he didn’t know or have any relationship with Evans.

However, while led in evidence by her lawyer, Chris Obiaka, the 3rd defendant (Ogechi) said “when the police officers arrested my husband, they also dragged me along because I tried to ask them what offence he committed. “They took us to a police station in Port Harcourt and I spent three weeks there. “They later transferred us to Lagos where I spent three months before we were charged to court. “At the station in Port Harcourt, they asked me if I knew that my husband was a kidnapper and I said no. I told them that my husband is a taxi driver and when he is off from work, he helps me out in the shop.”

