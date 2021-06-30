Metro & Crime

Evans: My husband is lying, says suspected kidnapper’s wife

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

Mrs. Ogechi Uchechukwu, wife of an alleged kidnapper, Uche Amadi, yesterday told the court that her husband lied about his involvement with the alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, in the criminal allegations of kidnap. Ogechi said that her husband had travelled from Port Harcourt to Lagos in 2016 after receiving a call from his friend, Somtochuckwu aka Evans, who invited him to come and do a job (nature of the job not mentioned). According to Ogechi, her husband lied in his evidence before the court that he only visited Lagos for the first time after he was arrested by the police on May 24, 2017.

Ogechi, her husband (Amadi), Evans and three others – Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba – are standing trial before an Ikeja High Court, Lagos for allegedly kidnapping the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maydon Pharmaceutical Limited, Mr. Donatius Dunu. While testifying, in her defence, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping, Ogechi said, “I own a shop and sell provisions in Port Harcourt.

I was in Port Harcourt when I was arrested by the police. But my lord, I visited Lagos, with my son, in August 2016 during the long (school) vacation. “My husband invited me to Lagos in August and I spent two weeks there before I returned to Port Harcourt. It was on May 24, 2017 when a Hilux van, filled with policemen, packed in front of my shop.

The police officers marched into the shop, saw my husband and arrested him. “So if anyone comes to this court and says that Amadi has never been to Lagos except in 2017 when he was arrested, then that person must be lying.” Ogechi’s testimony came shortly after her husband, Amadi, had earlier testified that he had never visited Lagos prior to his arrest. Amadi, in his defence, told the court that he was arrested alongside his wife in Port Harcourt and that he didn’t know or have any relationship with Evans.

However, while led in evidence by her lawyer, Chris Obiaka, the 3rd defendant (Ogechi) said “when the police officers arrested my husband, they also dragged me along because I tried to ask them what offence he committed. “They took us to a police station in Port Harcourt and I spent three weeks there. “They later transferred us to Lagos where I spent three months before we were charged to court. “At the station in Port Harcourt, they asked me if I knew that my husband was a kidnapper and I said no. I told them that my husband is a taxi driver and when he is off from work, he helps me out in the shop.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen storm, set ablaze Abakaliki Federal High Court

Posted on Author Reporter

  Unknown gunmen have set fire to the Federal High Court in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital. The structure is situated on the Enugu-Abakaliki Highway, directly across from the state office of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). We learnt that hoodlums used petrol bombs in the attack on Tuesday morning. The court building’s library and […]
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi/C’River crisis: Five missing persons not yet found – Police

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Police yesterday said five missing people at Ekoli Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State were yet to be found.   The five people were declared missing last week during the renewed boundary crisis between the people of Ekoli Edda and the people of Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State. […]
Metro & Crime

NIN: A’Ibom pushes for increased citizens’ registration

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Akwa Ibom State government has taken steps to push for increased registration of her citizens in the National Identification Number (NIN) database currently ongoing in the country. Acting on the meeting of the State Executive Council, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem set up a committee with Chief of Staff, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica