Even if the pay is high, I can’t kiss in a movie –Kiekie

Oluwabukunmi Oyebisi Adeaga-Ilori, better known as Kiekie, is a woman of many parts. As a show host, skit maker, influencer and all-round entertainment personality, she carved a niche for herself with her unique and lively delivery off and on screen. In this chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, Kiekie spoke about life as an entertainer, why she would reject a kissing role, growing up and sundry issues. Excerpts…

How were you able to fit into the role for the movie ‘ A Simple Lie’?

When I got the script of a simple lie, it was very personal to me. Most importantly because it’s a story that is relatable. We have friends, relationships and they are not what we want them to be. These are parts of the struggles that we have in life, you want your husband to love you more, you want your wife to love you more or there’s someone that just does not like you. It’s an extremely relatable storyline. When I got the script, I said ‘Kiekie forget you and become Fade’ and that is exactly what I did.

How will you describe the experience of working with Bisola Aiyeola?

Bisola is a senior colleague. Having the opportunity to work with her was nice for me. Also having the opportunity to work with the director, Biodun Stephen, who is a brilliant director, was a great opportunity for me. The Simple Lie production was a learning process for me; I was able to learn a lot of things. Nobody is an Island of knowledge so to the best of my opinion, one of the things that actually encouraged me to pick up the project is that I asked myself, ‘am I going to learn on the job?’

You have excelled well with skit making, what was the transition like into full length movie?

Interestingly, the transition for me was smooth and I give all glory to God because from the skits, a lot of movie directors could see an actor and tell what a person could do. From the skits, the directors saw what I could do and the scripts started coming in. It was a very smooth transition for me, I didn’t have to struggle for it or fight for it. They just knew that I could act and they called me to come and do it and I’m enjoying it.

How did you develop this interesting character?

I can’t explain it. Five years ago, I didn’t think I would be an actor or skit maker. It was Mr. Macaroni that asked me to come and do some skits but I always said I was not around. He said I should do it and it would be nice and I did it and it was nice. Other people started calling me and we did a sequel. We had about six or eight skits together and everything was just going viral. Everyone just kept asking who this girl is and my close friend Mr. Macaroni kept telling me you have to do your own and make your own money and I started doing it and everybody loved me. From there, movie directors came, FilmOne came and they started giving me roles. God gave me new talent.

Are there moments you have rejected scripts?

Of course. I don’t like scripts that are too explicit, that involve kissing, bed and other things. Personally, that’s a part of me that I’m not ready to let go. Everybody has limits and restrictions.

Does that have to do with you being married?

Even before I got married, I was a brand influencer and some brands wanted me to do some things and I said no. Personally I don’t think my body is for my husband. My body is the temple of the Lord and I must honour it in a way that I believe or deem fit. I can’t go beyond, outside or inside. For instance I had a scene with Lateef Adedimeji in s movie where were under the duvet but we didn’t do anything. Don’t get me wrong, I can do make believe but the kissing is what I can’t do even if the money is high.

Beyond the craze façade, who is the real Kiekie?

That’s the real Kiekie. Once, I was with my husband and he looked at me and asked himself how he was coping. The way I am on Instagram is the way I am in real life, I am hyper. That’s why I keep my space very small because my personality is in me being hyper, I’m a sanguine and I don’t know how to hide things. If someone starts annoying me, I will quickly change things and get upset. I don’t get angry for too long, I just give it to you as it comes.

What is your style in fashion?

That’s another of my talents. I think style is all about knowing what suits you, what you are comfortable in. Fashion is pain, I agree, however, in that pain, there must be pleasure. I want to look good all of the time. The dress code today says epic and dangerous. I can’t do dangerous because I don’t want anything red or wild so I just went for what epic means. To me epic means cultural and I went the cultural way instead of the traditional way.

Skit making is gradually taking hover the entertainment space; what is your take on this?

The space is getting bigger and of recently AMVCA just introduced a new category that allows people like me to have an AMVCA nomination. It makes me feel good. There is nobody who is doing something that people appreciate who will not be happy. People are beginning to commercialise the space, they think that it’s joblessness. Some of us work hard and spend millions on production. We work with a full production crew; camera man, sound, light; it’s not a joke. Now people understand that we are not playing around and that is why now I’m delighted to categorise myself as a skit maker.

As ab entertainer, do you still have dream roles?

Definitely, I haven’t acted a lead role yet, so I’m looking forward to acting a lead role one day.

Describe the Kiekie personality in three words?

Crazy, Open and Fashionable

If you have the power to change something in Nigeria right now, what would that be?

Most definitely the entire government; I will change the old government and bring in new one. But I don’t know where to find the new government.

Any interest in politics someday?

Not at all.

With the recent economic changes in the country, a lot of youths have opted to travel out of the country for greener pasture; will you consider that too?

No, I won’t. It’s not for being patriotic alone. I’m creative and I will genuinely excel here than abroad. I lived in London for three years, I went to two schools in the United Kingdom and I have seen things happen. Professionals do better in Canada and America but as a creative, I will do better here. As an actor, if I enter Hollywood today, where do I want to start from? But here, I have already made name for myself so where am I going? I’m being paid well to be honest.

Tell us a bit about your educational background?

I went to school a lot. My background is Fashion Designing, with qualifications from London College of Fashion. I hold other certifications which include a B.Sc. in Mass Communications from Bowen University and Msc. in Internet and Digital Marketing from London School of Business and Finance.

What was growing up like for you?

Growing up was fun. I am the last born of four and they use to make fun of me that when they were struggling in my house, they had not given birth to me. I have such a great relationship with my dad because my mum went to Saudi Arabia while I was a baby so I had my dad with me all of the time. My mum is my role model, she’s a business mogul, she’s the one that teaches me about the business. My dad is the President General of all Ibadan indigenes so when it comes to Yoruba and cultural things, I am attached.

Every time I travel, I wear Ankara and people are chasing me and saying ‘lady in Ankara.’ When I was graduating from Fashion College, half of my collection was Ankara and that was how I topped my class because half of my supervisors had never seen those fabrics before in their entire lives. What we have is rich.

The shoes I’m wearing today is Dolce and Gabana and half of it is Damask. I bought it like this. Christian Dior has a full collection of Ankara but Nigeria as a country has not trademarked Ankara. The Scottish fabric is trademarked; any brand cannot go international with that fabric.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...