Evening exercise more beneficial than morning workouts

Australian researchers have said late day exercise has unique benefits for cholesterol levels and blood sugar control.

The results of their new study of exercise timing, which showed that evening exercise may be more potent than morning workouts, was published in the journal ‘Diabetologia’.

The study involved only men who were eating fatty diets, but had added to growing evidence that exercise timing matters and, ‘for many of us, working out later might have particular advantages.’

All of our tissues contain molecular clocks that coordinate biological systems, prompting our blood sugar to rise and dip throughout the day, along with our hunger, heart rates, body temperature, sleepiness, gene expres-muscle strength, cell division, energy expenditure and other processes, reported the ‘New York Times’. Most researchers believed exercise timing likewise tuned internal clocks.

But the results of relevant past studies had been inconsistent. In the current study, scientists affiliated with the Mary MacKillop Institute for Health Research at Australian Catholic University in Fitzroy, Australia, and other institutions, set out to control people’s diets while tinkering with their workout timing

