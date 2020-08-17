Event planner, Adebo, for burial tomorrow

A leading event planner, Mrs. Moromoke Adebo (nee Olugbodi), died on Sunday, August 9, 2020, during a brief illness. She would be buried tomorrow.

Romoke, popularly known as RMK, was the CEO/founder of Epicentre Global Events Limited, an event management, planning and marketing firm based in Lagos with several blue-chip companies on her clientele list and successfully executed events across the country. At the time of her death, Epicentre had birthed three other subsidiaries: Epicentre Academy; Event Props and Décor; and Epicentre Socials.

As a big advocate of giving back, Romoke had championed some charitable initiatives, notably a Christmas party for over 2000 kids at Dustbin village, Ajegunle, Lagos and a Valentine’s Day Charity Drive themed ‘Love n Dirt’ where over 250 Lagos Street sweepers received food items and Ankara fabric.

A few days to her death, Romoke launched EPIC TV, a web-based TV channel, to showcase Africa’s emerging events industry players, creating a platform wide enough for all stakeholders to collaborate.

Speaking on behalf of the families of the Adebos and Olugbodis, Dr. Tunji Olugbodi, the Executive Vice- Chairman of Verdant Zeal Marketing Communications and elder brother to Romoke, announced that there would be a private funeral tomorrow and would be streamed live on Youtube (Epic Tv Ng) for friends and well-wishers to pay their final respects.

Romoke was married to her university sweetheart, Oladipo Adebo. They were blessed with three sons. She would have been 39 years on December 2, 2020.

