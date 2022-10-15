Events professionals seek government’s support, holds training for members

Events professionals under the aegis of Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN) officially launched 10 years ago have pleaded with government to invest more in the events’ management and hospitality sector, while urging members to think safety and embrace insurance while they plan events.

APPOEMN at the fifth edition of its Event Industry Conference (TEIC 5.0), a two-day hybrid global conference, themed: “Globalisation: See Outside the Box to Think Outside the Box”, sought friendly policies and government’s partnership, making known that the sector contributes largely to the economy even as it remains one of the largest employer of labour in the country. President of the professional body (APPOEMN)Adefunke Kuyoro, also recommitted to the evolvement of members especially in line with global trends. “When you talk about the economy the event space itself commands a lot of money.

Before COVID-19 we were doing 50 billion naira just in Lagos in terms of event. “It went down during the pandemic. The way things are astronomical in prices I do not have the figures now but I know the figures have gone up. We are the ones that employ the most people, that otherwise will not have jobs. So, we are really contributing to the economy,”stated Kuyoro. Corroborating Kuyoro, Bose Abisagboola CEO 2A’S Events/APPOEMN PR Director/TEIC5.0 Chairperson said the government has huge part to play in creating conducive environment for the industry to thrive.

“I love the fact that government is partnering with other creative bodies to understand what is going on in different sectors in order to enact policies to help the sectors developed and leverage international exposure. “We want the government to be on our side as a body that certifies professionalism in the event space.Government needs to work more with so that the events and hospitality business can thrive because the economic power of the human resources we have in Nigeria is quite huge. “90 per cent of the human capacity of resources and development comes from this sector, which is a huge market for the government to be able to develop her people and economic power,” she stated.

Vice President of APPOEMN, Olufunbi Akinyosoye, said the association has been helping members get a bedrock of like-minded professionals to enhance their progress. Akinyosoye stated: “This is the mother association that brought a face to event planning, the onus has fallen upon on us to raise the standard and question how people plan events. “The globalization theme is reiterating the use of media tools in creating better concepts for members’ businesses.” On her part,Soledotun Abdulkarim-Yusuf, who also belongs to the association commended the leadership of APPOEMN and the industry conference.

