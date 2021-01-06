Events that shaped art, culture sector in 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

What a year! A turbulent and difficult year it was at several levels – sociocultural, economic and political. It was a year the world would not forget in a hurry due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, “the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic changed everything.”

It brought “a new normal to the world, and the Arts and Culture sector, especially the entertainment industry, live theatre, were no exception. Thus, the Nigerian art sphere, like other facets of Nigeria’s socio-cultural and economic life were grounded as a result of the globally imposed restrictions and lockdown. However, looking back on the passing year, we witnessed a series of events in the art sector which were largely held ‘Virtually’ via zoom due to the general uncertainties occasioned by the Covid 19 global pandemic.

The year will therefore go down in history as one that saw the disruption of some of the most longstanding and regular art events that have defined the cultural landscape of the nation for many years. Events such as Art X Lagos fair, the Enugu based Life in My City Art Festival, the LagosPhoto festival, iREPRESENT International Documentary Film Festival 2020 edition, and a host of others in the nation’s cultural calendar were postponed.

But from the seeming cataclysms of the pandemic, there were perhaps unintended creative offshoots that have altered the way things were previously done resulting in the acceptance of what has been described as the ‘new normal’. Many artists were also forced to work from home as a result of the global lockdown.

The period revealed the fragile nature of the art economy as a number of artists struggled to survive due to the closure and cancellation of art events and the general impact of the pandemic on the economy in Nigeria and the world in general. However, in the visual art sub-sector, this period provided inspiration for the creation of many works based on the theme of Covid 19.

Some of the works were directly about the pandemic such as depictions of people wearing nose masks, while others created works that reflected the conditions that existed during the lockdown, for example artists portrayed the family in different modes of togetherness while trying to weather the boredom of the lockdown.

As the lockdown persisted in the course of the year, artists shifted from the actual to the virtual. Previously scheduled events could not hold for months and as a result, art activities were migrated online like never before, making webinars and online exhibitions the new normal. The year 2020 will therefore be remembered for the numerous online events such as webinars and exhibitions which proved almost as effective as the actual events while removing the bottlenecks that are often associated with actual art conferences, seminars and exhibitions.

Some of the notable online programmes and exhibitions of 2020 include: The 5th edition of Art X Lagos (Nigeria’s premium art fair, which was held online for the first time since its inception five years ago) and Life in My City Art Festival (LIMCAF) – both in December 2020.

The Panel for the LIMCAF seminar was chaired by Frank Ugiomoh the Nigerian art historian, while Ayo Adewunmi, Chike Obeagu, Prince Yemisi Shyllon and Elder Kalu as panellists made presentations. Also worthy of note is the launching of the virtual Home Museum project by the African Artists Foundation through the LagosPhoto initiative.

Other events that shaped the year include the Lagos Theatre Festival 2020 held 27th February to 1st March, 2020, Lagos Fringe festival with a special focus for developing local artists especially for the digital space in the light of the recent pandemic, the maiden edition of Abuja Fringe Festival with the theme ‘Redefining Possibilities’. Significantly, against all odds, the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) in collaboration with the International Centre for Creative and Performing Arts (ICCPA) organised a discourse on Bridging the Gap between the Class and the Stage.

Also, for two days, the virtual platform, zoom was besieged by art and culture practitioners – writers, actors, theatre directors, movie producers, dancers, and other allied art practitioners – under the auspices of NANTAP. They were two days of experience based impartation from some of the best resource persons within and outside the country as NANTAP, in collaboration with the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) and with support from the Goethe Institut Nigeria, British Council Nigeria an National Film and Video Censors Board hosted creatives to a capacity building workshop with the theme: Artist to Administrators – Bridging the Transitional Gap.

One of the major socio-political events of 2020 is the EndSARS protest which started in early October 2020 at a time that the lockdown was partially lifted. What began as a peaceful online protest, soon drifted onto the streets of many Nigerian towns and cities. It later became violent and cacophonous forcing it to come to an abrupt stop.

The EndSARS protest came on the heels of the global lockdown. It erupted as a result of the incessant cases of police brutality by the notorious unit of the Nigerian police force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The unique point of the End- SARS protest was the art it inspired and the torrents of creativity spanning Photography, Painting, Sculpture and Graphics. The End- SARS became somewhat of a movement with other forms of art such as acting and spoken words becoming part of the creativity that undergirded the movement. Many photo initiatives in Nigeria such as the Nlele Institute, Lagos Photo and Art X Lagos working with mostly young photographers captured the key moments of the protests.

They captured both the beauty of the initial peaceful protests and the violence and looting that characterized the protests towards the end. One of the iconic photographs of the EndSARS protest was of Aisha Yesufu, a notable Nigerian human rights activist, addressing a crowd of protesters with her fists clenched and held in the air.

Taken by Victor Odibah an Abuja based Photographer, the photograph soon went viral as it was recreated severally, making it the icon of the struggle. Apart from the immediacy of photography, visual artists created works that also captured the moments. The EndSARS protest left in its wake destruction and defacement of edifices. One of such regrettable destruction was the damage of a major sculpture monument in Enugu. Otigba (the drummer) was erected about 35 years ago and was one of the major landmarks in Enugu city until it was badly destroyed by the EndSARS protesters.

It has been undergoing major renovation by the renowned sculptor of the work, Chris Afuba, after a citizens’ led initiative raised funds for its restoration. After years of underground work, the concept design for a museum dedicated to West African Art has been announced by Adjaye Associates, the architecture firm that won the bid for the design of the museum. The project is part of the restitution debate that has been an ongoing programme.

The museum will be named the Edo Museum of West African art and will be situated in the historical Benin City Nigeria, next to the Oba of Benin’s palace. The newly opened Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Arts (YSMA) of Pan-Atlantic University Lagos, Nigeria’s first educational museum continues to receive positive mentions both locally and internationally for its innovations.

It was awarded the Museum Opening of the Year 2020 by the Apollo Magazine, an international publication that is dedicated to the world of art across the globe. The nominees for the award include other international museums from different parts of the world.

Also in the year, the YSMA in collaboration with Nero Asibelua Foundation awarded two Doctoral Support Awards for PhD Students in Nigerian Art History, to encourage research into Nigerian art history.

Towards the end of the year, the Nigerian art community was thrown into shock with the news of the death of Emeritus Prof. Ola Oloidi, the first Nigerian to obtain a PhD in Art history from a Nigerian University and one of the nation’s leading art historians.

Oloidi would be remembered not only for the many art historians who passed through his tutelage, but for his many commentaries and insights in Nigerian art. Also, on Christmas Day the Nigerian art community was again thrown into mourning following the death of prolific filmmaker Chico Ejiro, veteran actor, Kola Davis, and one of Nigeria’s leading nonfiction authors and public intellectuals, Jimanze Ego-Alowes. Speaking with New Telegraph, the President, National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Mr. Israel Eboh fta, on his assessment of the sector in 2020.

“While it is difficult for a true assessment of 2020 to be carried out due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there is no doubt that the lack of systematic long term developmental planning and funding of the Creative sector became more glaring with the pandemic.

“The fact that government could not provide any form of intervention to sustain the sector became a challenge that practitioners had to tackle and come up with survival strategies. While we cannot claim to have surmounted the unique challenges of the pandemic, the Nigerian creatives were able to restore some form of normalcy that ensured the return of business particularly towards the end of the third quarter of the year,” Eboh said.

He noted that for 2021, “it is hoped that the report and recommendations of the Federal Government’s Creative Industry Intervention Committee will not only be released but implemented, to avoid more millions of youths becoming unemployed. “Also an Arts Endowment Fund from the federal to state to the local government is an absolute necessity. The creative industry must be given the lifeline it needs to fulfill its social and economic role in our national development as a nation.” A lecturer in the English Department of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria, Prof. Gbemisola Adeoti, posits that like every sector, the arts fared badly 2020. “There is nothing much to celebrate. It would be nice if the year can be deleted from our calendar.

The global pandemic, months of lock down and semi-animation, insecurity, poor economy and other ills defined the year and badly affected the sector. “It is my sincere hope that we will fare better in 2021, though the year is also starting on a slippery note. The problems of the pandemic and poor economy still persist,” Adeoti said. For the Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Lagos State chapter, Mr. Makinde Adeniran fta, it has been a mixture of good and bad.

“On one hand, the sector was shut down because of COVID, and artistes and culture workers across board, suffered more without help from anywhere. And on the other hand, we were exposed to several things in governance of the sector that the government or individuals cannot help us with, no matter how powerful or good intentioned, except collective policy position and experienced execution format with proven data generation,” Adeniran said. It is hoped that this year 2021, there will be more innovations and activities that will lift the Nigerian arts sector to higher creative realm.

