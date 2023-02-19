Body & Soul

Ever classy Bold Necklace

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

Bold necklaces, among other accessories like slick clutches, totes and shoulder bags are always a fresh take on elegance.

Bold necklaces have been there from time past. Innovation and modern fashion have only added a few details to the throwback pieces worn back in the day.

Decades after, bold necklaces are still here, making women’s neck gorgeous. For that subtle impact, fashionable ladies go for accessories that can double for both formal and casual outing and still maintain their classy and stylish taste.

This is why these trending bold neckpieces are always the toast of every fashion lover. Bold necklaces always have a way of adding glitz and glamour to any outfit.

Ladies who wear very low haircut style, find bold necklaces interesting because it is not only gorgeous, it gets the attention. It’s more like the bold necklace makes up for the absence of full hair.

Bold necklaces are statement jewelry that suits all occasion. It’s a must-have for the days that call for switching up the style.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Zack Orji and son, Leonel dashing in Yomi casual’s classy collection

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dripping with fabulousness, Nollywood star, Zack Orji bonded with his son Leonel Orji while modelling the latest fashion offering from Yomi Casual’s collection titled ‘Von Dozzy’.   According to the Fashion label’s creative director, Yomi Makun, the striking new collection ‘Von Dozzy’ simply describes the collection as Elegant, classy and stylish.   The pieces featured […]
Body & Soul

Yekemi Otaru: Making a name for herself in Scotland

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

An inspirational entrepreneur renowned for her passionate commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion has been named the University of the West of Scotland’s Chancellor-elect.   The university made this known via a statement on its website. As Chancellor, Yekemi Otaru will hold formal powers to confer degrees, diplomas and other academic distinctions, and will represent […]
Body & Soul

Beats Fuzion UK unveils ‘Hello Africa’ Singing Contest

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Beats Fuzion United Kingdom in partnership with Roael Entertainment Jamaica has announced the commencement of their first ever “Hello Africa!” radio program singing contest.   The singing contest is open to all music artists from Africa or into any of the African music genres. The contest was created following the successful impact of the Beats […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica