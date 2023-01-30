Sports

Everton confirm Sean Dyche as new manager

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…says it’s his job to make his players ‘shine’

 

 

 

Sean Dyche says it his job to make the quality players in Everton’s squad “shine” after being appointed manager.

The Toffees sacked Frank Lampard last week with the club 19th in the Premier League and two points from safety, reports the BBC.

Dyche, 51, who joins on a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2025, had been out of work since being dismissed by Burnley last April.

“Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride,” said Dyche.

“The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they’re so passionate.

“There is quality in this squad. But we have to make them shine. That’s the job of me and my staff.”

Dyche is Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri’s seventh managerial appointment since buying into the club in February 2016.

His first game in charge will be at home against league leaders Arsenal in the top flight on February 4, and he said it was “an honour to become Everton manager”.

In an interview clearly designed to strike a chord with the club’s supporters, Dyche added: “My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track.

“I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want.

“That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time.

“We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.”

Dyche will be supported at Goodison Park by former Nottingham Forest winger Ian Woan as his assistant manager and ex-England international Steve Stone as first team coach.

Chairman Bill Kenwright said Dyche quickly convinced the board he had “exactly the right attributes to make himself a great Everton manager”.

Dyche guided Burnley to two promotions from the Championship and two top-half Premier League finishes, including a first European qualification in 51 years, after they finished seventh in 2017-18.

Everton have 18 games remaining and after hosting Arsenal, their next game is away at Merseyside rivals Liverpool on February 13.

Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa was also a contender for the job and held talks with Everton’s hierarchy.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Derby boss Rooney learns of administration decision from TV

Posted on Author Reporter

  Derby County manager Wayne Rooney said he had no idea the Championship club had filed a notice to appoint administrators amid a financial crisis until he saw a report on the news. The second-tier club, which said it had failed to identify a buyer and blamed the coronavirus pandemic for hitting its revenue streams, […]
Sports

Zenith Bank/Delta Principals Cup: Sponsor promises goodies for finalists

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The sponsor of the ongoing Delta State Principals’ Cup football competition, Zenith Bank, has promised that loads of goodies will be given to the finalists of the annual event. The competition is a developmental football competition organised for all Secondary schools in the state. This is the 5th edition in which Delta State in partnership […]
Sports

UPDATE: LeBron James leads outpouring of grief over Wahl’s shocking death at Qatar 2022

Posted on Author Reporter

…as bother suggests US reporter may have been murdered   The sports world is mourning the shocking death of veteran soccer reporter Grant Wahl at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, where the former Sports Illustrated writer suddenly collapsed while covering Friday’s Argentina-Netherlands game. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared his grief with reporters in Philadelphia […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica