Everton Handed A Huge Chance To Move Out Of Relegation Zone

Everton are set to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Monday, May 1 by 8 pm.

The Toffees sit 19th in the Premier League table with 28 points, two points adrift of safety.

With five games to go, Everton needs to win the game in order to stand a chance to survive the relegation battle

Leicester City finds themselves in a similar predicament to Everton, sitting 18th in the league table with 29 points.

This makes the Leicester vs Everton tie a potential relegation six-pointer.

The Merseysiders have lost two relegation six-pointers earlier this season, losing 2-0 to West Ham when the Hammers were 19th in the table and losing 2-1 to Southampton.

The loss has left Forest in 17th place with 30 points, still two points ahead of Everton before their trip to Leicester.

Sean Dyche’s men must not leave any stone unturned in 90 minutes to get a win.

The Toffees have a difficult run of fixtures as they face Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City up next, hence a win against Leicester will keep Everton’s hopes alive.

Any points dropped today would be a huge blow in the Toffees’ hopes of securing Premier League football for next season.