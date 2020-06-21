Everton, Liverpool in emotional post Covid-19 Merseyside clash

Three months after the Premier League was forced on break by the coronavirus, Liverpool make the short trip across the city for an emotional Merseyside showdown with town rivals, Everton as both teams start a hectic schedule as games will be packed into a frantic 40 days before the season concludes on July 26.

The match day 30 fixture sees Liverpool sitting pretty at the summit of the table a massive 45 points clear of the team from the blue half and needing only six more points to finally end their 30-year wait for their first ever Premier League title.

The last time they both met on December 4, the Reds ran out 5-2 winners and will be desperate to continue their fine form they were in before the Covid-19 break, which saw them lose only once in 29 games.

Unfortunately for Everton fans the odds are heavily stacked against their beloved side as the last time they celebrated a victory over their hated rivals from the red half of the city was way back on October 17, 2010 – a 2-0 league victory at Goodison Park.

However, one does not expect another heavy win for the visiting side, because under Carlo Ancelotti the Toffees have become a more competitive side.

But with Jurgen Klopp and his wards tasting Premier League glory it is highly unlikely that at the end of the day there will be only one outcome – a Liverpool win.

And in another twist to the plot, Mike Dean the referee who handled the Anfield demolition at the end of last year is also the man in the middle for this one!

In other games today, Newcastle United kicks off proceedings with a home game against Sheffield United (2pm) while Champions League chasing Chelsea is away at Aston Villa in the second game.

