Sports

Everton open new contract talks with Alex Iwobi

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Su p e r Eagles a n d E v e r t o n rave of the moment, Alex Iwobi, has begun new contract talks with the club as other Premier League clubs are on the heels of the Nigerian. Everton coach Frank Lampard confirmed that Everton are currently in talks with the Super Eagles midfielder concerning the extension of his contract. The former Arsenal man has been one of the best players in the Premier League, and the Toffees are looking to tie him down. Iwobi has been a top performer for Everton since last season. The 26-year-old Nigerian midfielder was important in the Toffees’ Premier League survival last season. This season, despite playing in a new midfield role, Iwobi has been massive for the Merseysiders, having a hand in four of their eight Premier League goals

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Report: United prepared to sell Pogba after midfielder rejects new contract

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paul Pogba could leave Manchester United this summer after rejecting a new £50million contract at the club. Pogba’s unwillingness to sign a new deal has forced United to look at selling their club record £89million signing – or risk losing him for nothing next summer, the Mirror reports. Paris Saint-Germain are ready to pay £45m for Pogba, who […]
Sports

Lagos Athletics Association stages track meet June 24

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State Athletics Association has announced it will stage a lucrative Athletics Meet on Thursday, June 24, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium. Yussuf Alli who is the Meet Director for the Lagos Open Athletics Championship made the disclosure on Wednesday even as he revealed that arrangements are in top gear to have an elite […]
Sports

HiFL 2021: PACE Sports releases schedule for qualifiers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…Qualifiers for Round of 16 Begins April 20   PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited has released the schedule for the qualifying rounds of the 2021 Higher Institution Football League (HiFL) which kicks off on Tuesday, April 20.   According to the schedule released during the week, the 25 schools participating in the qualifiers have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica