Everton open new contract talks with Alex Iwobi

Su p e r Eagles a n d E v e r t o n rave of the moment, Alex Iwobi, has begun new contract talks with the club as other Premier League clubs are on the heels of the Nigerian. Everton coach Frank Lampard confirmed that Everton are currently in talks with the Super Eagles midfielder concerning the extension of his contract. The former Arsenal man has been one of the best players in the Premier League, and the Toffees are looking to tie him down. Iwobi has been a top performer for Everton since last season. The 26-year-old Nigerian midfielder was important in the Toffees’ Premier League survival last season. This season, despite playing in a new midfield role, Iwobi has been massive for the Merseysiders, having a hand in four of their eight Premier League goals
