Everton sack Lampard after defeat by West Ham

Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard after less than a year in charge at Goodison Park.

Defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham United on Saturday was Everton’s ninth loss in 12 Premier League games.

They are second from bottom of the table with 15 points from 20 matches, above Southampton on goal difference.

Former England midfielder Lampard, 44, replaced Rafael Benitez in January 2022 with the team 16th in the table and helped Everton avoid relegation.

Everton are now looking for their sixth permanent manager in five years.

After a 1-1 draw at reigning champions Manchester City on December 31, Everton have lost 4-1 to Brighton at Goodison Park, were knocked out of the FA Cup with a 3-1 defeat at Manchester United and were then beaten by Southampton despite taking the lead, before the latest defeat by West Ham.

