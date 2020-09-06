Everton seal deal for Brazilian midfielder, Allan

Everton have completed the signing of Brazil international Allan, with the midfielder penning a three-year deal until the end of June 2023.

Allan, who joins Everton for an undisclosed fee following five years with Italian club Napoli, has nine senior caps for his country, having won the Copa America last year.

The 29-year-old played 61 games under Carlo Ancelotti when the Everton manager was in charge of Napoli and Allan admitted he could not turn down the opportunity to work with the Italian again and join a club “with a rich history and real ambition”.

“It is a real pleasure to sign for Everton. I am immensely happy to be here,” Allan told evertontv. “I hope, like I have done in my entire career, I contribute with my performances together with my teammates and that I put in some great games, great performances and win important things.

“It is a club with a rich history in the Premier League, has real ambition and then there is Professor Ancelotti. “He has done everything possible to bring me here. “It is the size of the Club and the name of the coach which means you don’t think twice about coming to Everton.”

Like this: Like Loading...