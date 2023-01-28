Sports

Everton set to appoint ex-Burnley boss Dyche as manager – Reports

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sean Dyche is expected to be named as Everton’s new manager, succeeding the sacked Frank Lampard.
Dyche and former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa were the two main contenders after holding talks with Everton’s hierarchy, reports the BBC.
Bielsa was initially understood to be the favoured choice of owner Farhad Moshiri but the former Burnley boss is now in pole position.
The Toffees want their new manager in place before the weekend.
Bielsa, 67, expressed reservations about taking over in mid-season and whether the squad would fit his high-intensity and physically demanding style.
There were also doubts over the expensive package his appointment would require.
Talks did not bring any resolution, leaving Dyche as the front-runner, although it remains to be seen what agreement will be reached on length of contract, with the 51-year-old unlikely to simply want a short-term deal.
Everton are next in action on February 4, when they host Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park.
Dyche also impressed Everton and the manager sacked by Burnley now looks certain to be given the task of rescuing their troubled season.
Lampard was dismissed with the Toffees lying 19th in the Premier League table with only 15 points from 20 games.
In a decade at Burnley, Dyche guided the Clarets to two promotions from the Championship and two top-half Premier League finishes.
Dyche also helped Burnley achieve their first European qualification in 51 years after leading them to seventh place in the top flight in 2017-18.
Moshiri will be making his seventh managerial appointment since buying into the club in February 2016.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NVBF names final 12-man list for the U-19 World Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The head coach of Nigeria U-19 Boys team, Sani Mohammed, has announced the volleyball final 12-man list for the 2021 FIVB U-19 Boys World Championship. The 2021 FIVB U-19 Boys World Championship will take place in Iran from August 24 to 4 September 4, 2021. The ex international said the team would be captained by […]
Sports

Liverpool agree to sign Gakpo – PSV

Posted on Author Reporter

    Liverpool have agreed to sign Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, say the Dutch club. Gakpo, 23, had an impressive World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals as he helped the Netherlands reach the quarter-finals, reports the BBC. The fee for the winger is expected to be between 40m-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m). PSV […]
Sports

JUST IN: Kenyan wins Lagos Marathon

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kenya’s Emmanuel Nabei has won the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon with a time of 2hrs 15 secs. Details later…   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days…     CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica