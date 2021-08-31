Everton’s Kean rejoins Juve on two-year loan deal

Italy striker Moise Kean has rejoined Juventus from Everton on a two-year loan.

Juve have an obligation to buy the 21-year-old for 28m euros (£24m) in the summer of 2023, in a deal that includes bonuses of up to 3m euros (£2.5m), reports the BBC.

Kean returns to Turin only two years after joining Everton for an initial fee of £25m.

“He is back home, and we are ready to welcome him back with great pleasure,” Juventus said.

