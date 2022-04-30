Everton’s Lampard seeks revenge against Chelsea

Frank Lampard may have a secret weapon in his battle to get one over his former side as Everton entertain Chelsea this weekend. The Toffees are deep in relegation trouble after slipping into the bottom three following their 2-0 loss to rivals Liverpool. A derby defeat, plus Burnley’s win over Wolves, saw Lampard’s men fall into the drop zone with just six matches to play of the season. But the Everton boss could decide to hand Dele Alli his first start since his January arrival considering the latter ’s record against Chelsea.

The former Spurs star has scored five goals in eight Premier League appearances against the Blues – more than any other club he’s faced. Lampard returns to Chelsea in charge of Everton with no clear way forward for his career. A couple of years ago, it looked as if Lampard had pulled off an improbable success and would go on to prove himself. He had negotiated a season hit by a transfer embargo at Chelsea and managed to secure Champions League football. In a season when it was supposed he would look to bring through youngsters and lay the foundations for a rebuild, he launched the careers of several at Stamford Bridge and also earned the chance to invest heavily once their recruitment ban was lifted. Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen were given the chance to show their worth in Lampard’s first season. While only Mount appears to have a long-term future with the club, they have all improved at a fair clip and will be performers in Europe’s top clubs for the foreseeable future. Christian Pulisic arrived and settled in well, and there were more than enough reasons for optimism.

Owner Roman Abramovich must have felt similarly, because he then delivered Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr in a transfer window that would ultimately prove a wise one. The comparison with Tuchel’s fortunes are instructive. Lampard failed to build a cohesive team with his superstars, whereas the German was able to win the Champions League. He suffered the usual Chelsea wobble the following season when – as is tradition – the players appear to um-and-ah about whether they really fancy this whole football lark. But despite any misgivings, Tuchel has kept his side roughly where they deserve to be, trailing arguably the two best, and certainly two of the three best, sides in Europe.

Despite the lack of certainty present at Stamford Bridge as Abramovich’s unworkable ownership situation is resolved, the club are in third place and something disastrous would have to occur for them to lose that spot. Lampard took over Everton when they were also in trouble, following the dismissal of Rafael Benitez at the end of January this year.

Taking over from Benitez is usually something of a hospital pass, given his appetite for workmanlike, unimaginative players, and the crushing effect he tends to have on squad morale. But Lampard has shown he can reinvigorate players when needed, and did so both at Derby County and then his former side Chelsea. That gift appears to have left him now. He will still be desperate to paddle the Toffees out of relegation but he will hope his former side can do him a favour this weekend.

