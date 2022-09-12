Metro & Crime

Every A’Ibom child has potential for greatness -Emmanuel

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Deacon Udom Emmanuel has described good parenting and adequate training of young people from cradle as panacea to a bright and better future.

The governor, who made the remarks Sunday at the child dedication and Thanksgiving service in honor of little Miss Ima- Abasi Richard Edet, the first daughter of Revd Richard Peters, a priest of the African Church and Special Assistant Media to the governor, highlighted that every Akwa Ibom child has the potential for greatness given adequate parental care.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant and Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ekerete Udoh, the governor noted that children must be mentored and only exposed to things and information that will help in moulding their character, while efforts must be made to keep off every material that will be inimical to their growth.

“Parents must ensure that they mould the character of their children in such a way that what they see, hear or exposed to is not inimical to the development of the child, because given good tutoring, every Akwa Ibom child will be great and outstanding,” he said.

Also speaking, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for the 2023 guber election, Pastor Umo Eno, who was represented by Rt. Hon Anietie Eka, member representing Uyo State Constituency, urged churches to continue to play critical roles in ensuring adequate character moulding and all round upbringing of children to become better adults.

The father of the celebrant, Revd Richard Peters, said the governor had secured a brighter future for every Akwa Ibom person by placing the state in the economic map and also raising an Alter for God in the state which will guarantee the progress and prosperity of Akwa Ibom State and her people in all ramifications.

He also expressed gratitude to Pastor Umo Eno for his humility and love for humanity stressing that the PDP governorship candidate has long before his emergence in the political arena been spreading love and succour to churches, individuals and families across the state from his personal coffers.

Miss Ima-Abasi was formally dedicated to God by the Bishop of Uyo Central Diocese of the Afican Church, Rt. Rev’d Abraham Chia who prayed for God’s grace and direction in the life of the baby.

 

