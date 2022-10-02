News

Every entrepreneur who wishes to succeed must have a business philosophy… NEC Bullion CEO

The CEO of NEC Bullion Concept LTD, Chijioke Emmanuel Nwadavid have said that government policies must be favourable before businesses can thrive.

Nwadavid who is also a philanthropist and politician made the statement while sharing some of the challenges that come with establishing a business that deals with trucks.

He explained that NEC Bullion Concept LTD was established in 2012 and like every business, has its own challenges.

Speaking about the initial set backs encountered in the business, he said, “I bought a truck after saving so much. The truck was to carry supplies over a decade ago and I was to go into partnership with Coca-Cola as at that time. The truck broke down, I sold all I had including my personal car to get the truck back up for business. Most clients will want you to show them previous major supplies you have done, before they contract you and as a first timer that was difficult. So I went into partnership with a friend’s in law that had made a name for himself. I was given 30% of every of my transactions but I managed and grew with it. Another challenge is where I would have to chase my truck drivers from pillar to post,” he said.

On the business lessons he has learned as an entrepreneur, he advised that learning has no limited time.
“Always keep learning. Make it a habit. There’s a dictum that says you see the people who succeed in a business aren’t so because of what they know, rather for their insatiable hunger to want to know more.”

Nwadavid also stated that part of his success has a lot to do with reading and emulating some of his business role models. One of which is Tony Elumelu.

“Tony Elumelu has done remarkably well in every sector he has ventured into, beginning with the financial sector then diversifying into Electricity, Real Estate, oil and gas just to mention but a few. It takes dedication, Perseverance and an indomitable spirit to accomplish such feat. One of the major things I love about him is his philanthropic nature, he foundered the TOE Foundation which has help numerous SME across Africa. He’s one I look up to.”

He also highlighted his business philosophy which he says every entrepreneur who wishes to succeed must have.
“I’m a very principled and philosophical individual. My personal mission statement is “Integrity, Compassion, Service, Commitment to learning and growth.” It is integrity that ensures your long-term success. I’m one who deeply believes in personal development, learning is a perpetual process. I habitually work on being a better version of myself daily. This is a life long process.

 

