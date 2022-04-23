Every project I have embarked on has impactedlives, added value – Ijewere

Esther Ijewere, founder of Rubies Ink Initiative for Women and Children, also a social activist, author and columnist, spoke with MUTIAT LAWORE on her drive in life, advocacy work especially with women and children as well single motherhood

Background

Esther Ijewere is an enterprising social activist, women’s advocate, columnist, author and the founder of Rubies Ink Initiative for Women and Children; a non-profit outfit devoted to advocacy, development and social enterprise solutions. An Olabisi Onabanjo University trained Sociologist; Ijewere is the youngest recipient of The Idea Builders Women Mentoring Women Award, winning Mentee of the year 2010 and Women Enterprise Award from Vital Voices International and Exxon Mobil. She is a Fellow with Vital Voices Global Leadership USA; an organisation founded by Hillary Clinton and aimed at empowering young women and change makers all over the world. Excerpts…

What led to the creation of Women of Rubies?

A woman of Rubies was born out of my passion for humanity. I started out as a social activist, lending my voice to victims of rape, and other forms of gender- based violence. This evolved into the media, which is the Women of Rubies platform where I use my column and blog as a vehicle for social change to put the spotlight on other women in different sectors who are contributing their quota to nation building and adding value to the society through their various works. I believe Women of Rubies was divinely orchestrated by God to give me a life path, touch lives and show young women that their dreams are valid. Blogging, through the Women of Rubies platform, has been very interesting. It avails me the opportunity to be more inspired and challenges me to even do more. Looking back, would you say Women of Rubies and your other initiatives have achieved what you set out to accomplish? Absolutely! We have accomplished even more than we envisaged 10 years ago. Despite the losses we suffered, we have stayed solid and consistent through the years. Every project we have embarked on has impacted lives and added value. We have served those at the grassroots and the high-earned professionals. The ripple effect of the work we do is unquantifiable, and that’s the reason why even after 10 years, with all the bumps and losses we’ve encountered, we are still very relevant in the sectors we represent, because God is fully involved in everything we do.

What was the first engagement of Rubies Ink Initiative?

Rubies Ink Initiative championed the first of its kind Walk against Rape campaign in Nigeria, The walk did not only encourage victims of rape to speak up, it also became an annual event that most concerned Nigerians and celebrities look forward to. We used different tool kit (workshops, media, information handbook, and town hall meetings in different communities) to educate and sensitise the society. We also got justice for several victims through our alliance with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT). The walk is endorsed by both the federal and state governments. We have over 50 celebrities and influencers who are our ambassadors. They use their platforms to educate the society on the scourge of rape, and aim for victims to get justice. The walk will be moving to other parts of Nigeria this year by God’s grace.

How about that of Women of Rubies?

With Women of Rubies, we have given visibility and brought stories of different amazing women to the front burner, featured and celebrated over 1000 women through our Guardian Newspaper column, blog and social media pages. We have raised over N5 million funds for several women in distress, paid hospital bills, supported widows, paid rent for homeless victims of domestic violence and also re-integrated them back into the society. During the thick of COVID-19 pandemic, we were one of the organisations at the forefront raising funds for families who were affected, and we continue to support many.

What is Get Talking with Esther project about?

I am very expressive, I love to write and read from people, I love to celebrate people and give them hope. I love when I can feel people’s thoughts through words. Get talking with Esther is just about that. It’s a #Tweetchat session that gives you the ambience of a show on Twitter. Basically, using my platform, years of experience, and skill set for social good to give everyone a voice. We fix broken tables; bring “under the table” conversations to the front burner for positivity. We bring people who share life experiences, healing, and learning. My mission is to use the show to spread positivity on social media, especially Twitter. It will be two years by August 13, 2022.

What are some of the proudest moments of your work in the last 10 years?

There are many proud moments, and it will be hard to pick just one. But I’d say each time I touch someone’s life, give hope to a helpless person, use my platform to celebrate a person who needs visibility and light up someone’s dark path, it becomes a proud moment. The joy of giving back and paying it forward is innate. It’s my happy place. Above all, being a mother, and experiencing childbirth is my proudest moment. The joy of holding your baby in your hands. It is unexplainable. I pray every woman seeking the fruit of the womb will experience this.

What are some of the lessons life has taught you?

Patience; life has taught me to be patient with myself and others. Setting boundaries is also one of the lessons I have learnt over the years. For a longtime, I didn’t have boundaries, and I ended up burning out and feeling used. The moment I started setting my boundaries, things changed. I learned how to say no respectfully without feeling guilty. Setting boundaries has helped me greatly in navigating where and who I give my energy. Life also taught me the beauty of releasing power and letting go easily. While I am still a work in progress, these lessons have helped me stay grounded and focused.

What would you say ignited your passion for women and single mothers?

My passion for women is innate, I mean being a woman, I should love and support other women naturally. However, single motherhood is very personal. I am a single mother, I know and identify the pain and struggles of single mothers. It’s twice the sacrifice, and it takes a lot to raise children alone. Spreading light to other lone parents is from a place of experience, love and understanding. I wish society would judge us less, and support us more.

Was there any time you had felt like giving in, wrapping your platforms and moving on?

Yes, several times. It’s hard to run an organisation in Nigeria, especially when you don’t have core funding and lack committed human power. I almost gave up everything when my marriage crashed. My saving grace was remembering that my purpose is bigger than me, and my light is brighter than being a wife. Each time I have those wrapping up moments, I reflect on why I started and the beautiful moments. I will keep pushing against all odds. It’s an assignment and I have to do it well. Giving up is not an option.

Who really is Esther Ijewere?

Esther is smart, strong, opinionated, and kind hearted. She is determined, dogged and much focused. She is passionate about issues that affect women and children. She is the introvert, who loves her own space, the multi-tasking single mother who works hard so her children can learn all she was not taught. The deep soul and very spiritual woman who prays a lot. The writer, who writes with passion and deep understanding for humanity. The very private woman, who prefers to share her work than her personal life. The playful, happy-go-lucky girl who is living intentionally. Esther, like every human is not perfect. She is a work in progress

How did you build such a strong following on social media?

That’s the power of consistency. I have also managed to keep a drama-free life on social media, separated my personal life from my work, and consciously use my platforms to support people and spread love and light. I have also focused on being relevant and not just popular. I worked hard over the years to make my name a solution to a problem I solve. People gravitate towards value naturally. However, I do not take glory for any of it. I am just a vessel doing God’s bidding on earth. It is my hope that my light continues to attract and touch souls all over the world, even beyond social media.

If you were to start all over again what will you do differently?

I will align with people who have more expertise than me, and be more open about my struggles and challenges. Being in a society where you are constantly judged for your failure and mistakes could kill your morale, and make it hard for you to open up. I am learning how to ask for help and lean on people who can add value to me, and my brand. Life is a lesson; I embrace everything with love, and open to change and best practices.

