Everyone now loves Morocco, say Coach Regragui

Morocco Coach, Walid Regragui, believes many people now love the Atlas Lions because of their brand of football at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. “We are becoming a team everyone loves because we are showing what we can achieve,” victorious boss Regragui told the BBC.

“If you show the passion, heart and belief, you can succeed and my players have shown that. It is not a miracle – those in Europe might say it is, but we have beaten Portugal, Spain, Belgium and drawn against Croatia without conceding. That is the result of hard work.

“African and Arab teams work hard but we have made our people happy and proud. The whole continent is proud. When you watch Rocky Balboa, you want to support him and we are the Rocky of this World Cup.”

Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) had all fallen at the quarter-final hurdle but Morocco broke the glass ceiling to cause pandemonium at Al Thumama Stadium. Morocco had become not just the first African side, but also the first Arab one from a country with a Muslim majority, to reach the last four of the biggest competition in world football.

He was applauded into the post-match news conference once more alongside goalkeeper Bono and said his team “Alhamdulillah (thanks to God)” had a chance of winning the World Cup and that all of the world was now with Morocco “Inshallah (if God wishes).”

He added: “It is the first time I have cried at the end of a match. I have to be an example and show I am mentally strong but sometimes it is too much for you. “Getting to the semi-finals of the World Cup, the emotions just pour out. I would be lying if we thought we would get to this stage, I just could not control the tears.”

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, the player of the match, added: “We are here to change the mentality and get rid of the inferiority. Morocco is out to face anyone in the world, beyond the semi-finals and anything else.

