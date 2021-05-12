News Top Stories

Everything has broken down in the past 3 years –Adebanjo

The Acting National Leader of the pan- Yoruba socio-political organization, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has stated that with the series of challenges confronting the country, President Muhammadu Buhari ought to have resigned long ago. According to Adebanjo, Buhari is no longer presiding over anything in Nigeria as he emphasized that law and order has broken down. Adebanjo stated this during the dedication of the Reuben Fasoranti Chapel at Anglican Grammar School, Iju/Ita-Ogbolu to commemorate the birthday of Pa Fasorati who clocked 95 years. The chapel was constructed by the old students’ of Anglican Grammar School, Iju/Ita-Ogbolu, Ondo to honour the revered Afenifere leader who was the pioneer principal of the school.

Speaking at the event, Pa Adebanjo said, “in a better and civilized country, he (Buhari) should have gone long ago. If he has self-respect, he should have gone because everything has fallen apart. “What is he presiding over? Is it over corruption, security, education? Law and order has broken down in the country for the past three years.

It is only because Nigerians are over tolerant of despots, that is why he is still there. “As a Christian, I still have hope. If Nigerians are conscious of their right, they know what to do. Where is the demonstration in the country that the Buhari government must go? The younger generation has failed the country. The country was not as bad as this, when we were demonstrating for self-governance.

They want the old men to fight their cause for them. Why should people like me be in the trenches at 93 and Baba Fasoranti at 95? Where are those in their 40s and 30s?” During his sermon while dedicating the chapel, the Bishop of Akure Diocese, Rev Simeon Borokini said “Nigeria is becoming a big joke to the people of the world. There is hope, all is not lost.

We must come to God in repentance and must be ready to do the right thing. We cannot continue like this as a nation, but we must return to our creator for direction. Borokini added that Pa Fasoranti is a gift to the generation whose over nine decades on earth has been devoid of any dent. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who was represented by his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, described Fasonrati as one of the heroes of democracy in the country. He said Fasoranti has “fought a good course of faith, of what he believes in. His presence is a symbolic asset to the Yoruba race. We should all stand to join him to bring about a united and strong Yoruba nation.”

