Everything you need to know about Instagram Star, Sadaf Torabi, aka ‘Shellbeauty’

Beauty and makeup have evolved over time, thanks to the arrival of social media which saw the rise of beauty bloggers.

Among many top names, Sadaf Torabi has made her name as a reputed makeup creator and a beauty blogger.

Hailing from Iran, the scope of makeup artists was limited over there compared to other Western countries.

Learning through online tutorial videos, the Iranian makeup artist became an expert in giving new looks to the clients.

She even has a degree and has done a specialized course in makeup from Dubai.

“Makeup gives an extra touch to the beauty that already exists,” says Sadaf.

The MUA, who started her career in 2015, has now come a long way and has built a loyal fanbase on social media.

Sadaf Torabi’s popularity has flourished on Instagram by leaps and bounds.

Her Instagram family comprises of 1.4 million followers and counting while the beauty blogger is busy building her YouTube channel. Through her endless struggles and perseverance, Sadaf has changed the scenario of makeup and beauty in Iran.

When asked how she influences people’s lives, she said: “It is very simple. Choose the right products and offer the right services to your clients by not only making their face but even their life extremely beautiful. Making people’s lives better, I believe that I am doing extremely well in my profession.”

Calling Iluvsarahii as her biggest inspiration, Sadaf’s work as a makeup artist is a reflection of her idol.

Widely recognised by the name Shellbeauty, the makeup creator has a great connection with her audience.

Besides sharing beauty tips, she constantly puts in a lot of makeup tutorial videos for the audience to learn makeup.

Having worked with many Iranian, French, American and other global brands, Sadaf’s noteworthy collaborations are with Inglot, Sigma and Huda Beauty.

The beauty blogger believes that applying makeup is not hiding the real beauty but it is an extension to the real beauty.

Her timely tips and beauty hacks have helped most of her followers in getting different looks of their choice.

When asked about her future plans, Sadaf said: “I want girls and the women of all age groups to learn beauty and skincare tips. I am hopeful that through my work, I can transform their look and give them a look they always dreamt of.” Moreover, she further stated that she wants to remain independent and inspire other women to actively work towards the betterment of society.

Being an active social media user, Sadaf Torabi often interacts with her audience on Instagram and brings in novelty in her work to stay unique from other makeup creators.

