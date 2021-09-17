Arts & Entertainments

Eviction fever, clashes: Who will leave BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' next?

After eight weeks in Big Brother Naija’s house the housemates have suddenly realised how intriguing, intense the game can be. The week started with a lot of surprises. First was the eviction of Jackie B and Jaypul leaving 11 housemates in the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition to aim for the ultimate prize. On Sunday, five housemates, Angel, Nini, Yousef, Saskay, and Emmanuel will have to bank on their fans to save them from eviction.

They were nominated by other housemates during the nomination show on Monday. Nini danced herself out of the list after she came second to Whitemoney, who won the head of house challenge. Nini replaced herself with Cross. Be sides the evictions, there were clashes in the house. Cross and Nini engaged each other in a heated confrontation over cleaning of the bathroom.

The drama started when Cross met Nini cleaning the bathroom at about the same time he wanted to have his bath. Apparently rankled by her action, the 31-year-old Abuja socialite complained that the cleaning ought to have taken place when all housemates are done with using the bathroom, citing instances in previous weeks. But Nini did not take his submission lightly while also requesting minutes to clean the bathroom. Cross, however, insisted that Nini was cleaning the bathroom at the wrong time, calling her “stupid” for not maintaining the status quo in the house.

The face-off led to an exchange of derogatory words from the duo as other housemates weighed in to prevent the confrontation from escalating. Nini, who felt offended by the remarks made by Cross, also hurled insults at him in return. “You’re the dumbest s**t in this house, we all know it. And he’s telling me I’m stupid, even when I was indulging the idiot,” she said. “I was begging him for more than how many minutes and he keeps saying this thing I did was wrong. Do you know how many times I have been washing the toilet? Some people don’t even do it when it’s their duty.

“Do you know what it means to be stupid, stupid Cross. Let’s do an IQ test and we will see who’s the dumbest in this house, and it is Cross.” After the war of words had subsided, Cross took to the garden in the presence of Angel to weep as he reflected on the abusive names Nini had called him. “It is something I have been struggling with since I was a kid.

I try as much as possible to cover the fact that I’m dyslexic,” he said. “I know a lot of people are smarter than me, out of 10 people in a room, pretty much 9 and half are smarter than me.” Angel took time out after her shower to console Cross, who got emotional after the heated argument. Angel told Cross that it’s understandable that he feels bad because Nini referred to him as dumb but it’s not a reality. “Just because she calls you a dumb p head doesn’t mean you are and I am telling you that you are not dumb,” Angel said.

