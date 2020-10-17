Evoke Musik makes Nigerian debut with Jethro Lion

The Nigerian entertainment space is about to receive a major boost as Evoke Musik, a new entertainment company based in the US with its subsidiary in Lagos Nigeria, signs on its flagship artiste, “Jethro Lion” (Jethro Chinweotito Abara) a Raggae/Dancehall act. Speaking during the unveiling of the artiste recently in Lagos, the CEO of the platform, Mfon Essien, stated that Evoke Musik would redefine the entertainment landscape in Nigeria through the release of authentic and relatable music with lyrical depth, that has a feel-good effect on the listener and portrays a positive image of Nigeria, home and abroad.

He said: “An embodiment of creativity, Jethro Lion is not one to chase trends for the sake of clout. Nigerians should get ready, as a new storm is about to blow across the entertainment industry.

Devoted and true to his artform, that storm is “Jethro Lion,” a multitalented triple-threat, Singer/Songwriter, Music Producer and Performer. Expressing appreciation to his record label, Jethro Lion aka “The Melody Maker” said: “It has been a challenging journey for me. Faced with the financial challenges of promoting my music mainstream as an independent artiste, I struggled with the competition but we give thanks to Jah for signing on to Evoke Musik. Facilitated through “Freestyle Tha Shogun,” now referred to as “Mista Styles,” the prolific award-winning Hiphop/Afrobeat artiste from the now defunct veteran trio popularly known as the “Trybesmen.”

“I had produced some unreleased music for him back in the day and despite being the CEO of Evoke Musik, “Mista Styles” is like a big brother to me.

He sabi me reach house and we definitely go way back. I can’t thank him enough for this privilege of being signed to Evoke Musik.” Jethro Lion is a native of Ezinihitte in Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

Music started for him in his primary school days as he was part of the band boys that played on the assembly grounds and intensified when he was 11 years old in church joining the choir, he began to hone his skills on the piano and drums, becoming the official drummer of the church.

