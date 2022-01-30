Evolution Cup gets NLO endorsement

The organisers of the Nationwide League One (NLO) invitational pre-season tournament, Evolution Cup, has assured the NLO management of its readiness to flaunt a competition of international standard.

Speaking to Evolution Cup media, Olatoye Olawale, the Project Strategist stated that the initiative will justify the confidence reposed in, saying “such a huge trust wouldn’t be taken for granted”. “Yes, we have the backing of the NLO.

It’s a confirmation of the originality of our project and a huge trust that wouldn’t be taken for granted,” he said. It would be recalled that NLO in a statement released on February 25, frowned against the usage of its name and logo in as part of some event, especially pre-season tournament without the its consent.

The NLO had on February 17 passed a ‘vote of confidence’ on Evolution Cup, describing it as an initiative that will aid the preparation of clubs going in to the new season.

The approval letter reads thus; “I present the compliments of the Board and management of Nationwide League One (NLO) to you and the management of Sports flames communication.

“This is to convey the approval of the Nationwide League One to you and the management of the ten teams invitational pre-season tournament scheduled for February 21 to 26.

It is our believe that the proposed pre-season invitational tournament will in no small measure help to prepare the Nationwide league one clubs and the players for the Herculean task of the 2022 football season.”

Evolution Cup is scheduled to hold from February 21st -26th of the same month at Remo Stars Stadium Complex, Ikenne, Ogun State.

