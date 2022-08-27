Arts & Entertainments

Evolution of Adire chases away Ankara, says Princess Ademiluyi

Princess Ronke Ademiluyi has said that the new developmental pattern of Adire has relegated Ankara, a signature fabric of Indonesia, from the Nigerian market. She noted that Ankara was dumped on the coast of Africa and because it was printed, it makes it very cheap. Ademiluyi stated this at the re-launch of The Adire Oodua Textile Hub at the MUSON Centre, Lagos. The Textile Hub was earlier launched at Ile Ife in March.

She said that; “I think Adire has now evolved finally, it has now chased Ankara away, which is not our own fabric. A lot of people did not know that Ankara is a fabric that we adopted from Indonesia. “It was dumped off the coast of Africa and because it was printed, it makes it very cheap. So, a lot of people did away with Adire and they had this Ankara option.

“We also have the Chinese printed version which makes it cheap. We have the Chinese that printed Adire as well.” She added that the uniqueness of the handmade Adire is that “you will never see two of a kind, because the same person can do one fabric, but you will still see the differences in the pattern. “So, even if you sign your own signature, if you sign it two times, there is no way, it can’t be the same and that is the uniqueness about the Adire fabric. We have so many technologies, both modern and ancient, from the Batik to the Alabere, to Eleko, Oniko and many more.” She explained further; “I will say we are just adding to what has been on the ground already.

The pioneers like Mummy Nike Okundaye, owner of Nike Art gallery, actually paved the way for us to come in. “She’s been on local fabrics for close to 50 years now and I have had African fabrics 11 years ago. So she is the one who made it very popular, very global, we are just adding a lot of technology, modernity, a lot of creativity, and vibrant colours to what is existing already.

“So rather than chase English wears away, we are trying to blend it, we are trying to create a synergy between both, to let people know that we can use our archaic fabrics to make English clothes.” On its impact in the market, she said that; “When we started till now, we have sold our heritage fabrics to over six countries around the world, countries like the UK, USA, Canada, Brazil, and to all parts of the world that are requesting the Adire fabrics.” Asked why Adire is sold on wheels, she said: “The Adire On Wheels is a mobile truck that is branded with Adire that has so many Adire designs on it. We are going to be offering workshop services to the public as well.

“So it enables us to bring in creativity of the women in the community to bring their work to life, so that people can see, so it is not restricted to Ife or online alone, so that people can actually feel the texture and appreciate the design, so is going to be going all over Lagos.”

’Adire on Wheel’, she added, “is a new project on Adire Oduduwa textiles hub, courtesy of His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi that keeps seeing the need to empower and to support us. “We know that a lot of people can’t come to Ife and we also know that Lagos is the centre of excellence, the commercial centre of Nigeria, so we decided to bring it to Lagos.”

The Ooni of Ife, who was at the relaunch in Lagos, said: “Our initiative is, we have 15 people per wheel and we spread it across the entire country, by virtue of that, our youths don’t need to be looking for employment. “Adire On Wheels was launched as a facility to help women and youths to use our heritage fabrics as a wealth creation project, to teach them the creative, innovative and profitable skills of the Adire industry as well.’’

 

