Business

Evolving aviation security measures amid new threats

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE writes Comment(0)

 

Aviation security risks and threats evolve rapidly and manifest themselves in different forms. Recently, there has been a significant shift in the types of risks impacting civil aviation across the globe, prompting aviation experts to brainstorm on the application of multilayer security measures to nip the threats to aviation in the bud, writes WOLE SHADARE

 

 

Security takes cenre-stage

The issue of security has taken center stage in the contemporary international system. Continents, regions, countries are all battling directly and indirectly to improve their direct domestic and international security status.

Security unavoidably stands as a major policy challenge to decision makers as well as communities and groups around the globe. This is so because the concept of security remains a complex phenomenon that unarguably require not just counter-measures to deal with, but concrete preventive and resilient decisions to manage in order to avoid loss of lives and properties.

It, therefore, follows that security requires not only the physical protection from existing harm, but also the establishment of resilient socio-political and economic structures to deal with its complexity. In this era of globalisation, growing interdependence because of uncertainties in security has given it a new meaning, scope, perspective and dimension

Sept 11 terror attacks

Ask anyone old enough to remember travel before Sept. 11, 2001, and one is likely to get a gauzy recollection of what flying was like. There was security screening, but it wasn’t anywhere near as intrusive.

There were no long checkpoint lines. Passengers and their families could walk right to the gate together, postponing goodbye hugs until the last possible moment. Overall, an airport experience meant far less stress. Security measures are evolving with new threats, and so travelers were asked to take off belts and remove some items from bags for scanning. Things that clearly could be wielded as weapons, like the box-cutters used by the 9/11 hijackers, were banned. After “shoe bomber,”

Richard Reid,’s attempt to take down a flight from Paris to Miami in late 2001, footwear started coming off at security checkpoints.

US, others intensify security measures

The U.S. decided nearly a year ago to intensify the security measures that are intended to prevent attacks against aircraft after it was revealed that existing measures were insufficient. The U.S. primarily used systems that relied on instruments, rather than intelligence, which had failed numerous times. Since then, the U.S. has been operating greater preventative intelligence in the field of airport defense, which is apparently what aided them in uncovering terror attempts.

Each new requirement seemed to make checkpoint lines longer, forcing passengers to arrive at the airport earlier if they wanted to make their flights. To many travelers, other rules were more mystifying, such as limits on liquids because the wrong ones could possibly be used to concoct a bomb.

Nigeria witnesses threat to aviation security

Until the 1980s, there were no major aviation security challenges in Africa. Then came the 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack, when a Lagos-Abuja Flight was diverted to Niamey, Niger Republic. After this was the 9/11 attack in America, which changed the face of aviation security globally. Layers of security were introduced in America and beyond.

Nations back to drawing board after Abdul-Mutallab plot

The Umar Farouk Abdul-Mutallab 2010 failed underwear-bomb attempt on KLM/NorthWest Airline further heightened security and afforded nations to adopt several layers of aviation security to make air travel safer.

After this incident, NCAA ordered enhanced multi-layered security measures at our airports, including body scanners. Experts in the aviation sector, last week, bemoaned insecurity in the country, advocating multi-layer security mechanisms to safeguard nationwide airports from terrorists.

Rejigging airport security architecture

The stakeholders, at the Breakfast Business Meeting of the Aviation Safety Roundtable Initiative (ASRTI) in Lagos, said the disturbing trend called for a rejig of the airport security architecture in line with the global best practices. Airports in the country, especially the Kaduna Airport, have recorded security breaches and   terrorist attacks that had operatives either killed or abducted.

Globally, aerodromes are among the soft targets of terrorists that are aiming to cause havoc and panic. A former Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr. Harold Demuren, noted that the threats were still emerging, though not peculiar to Nigeria.

Yet, to the country belongs the onerous task of thinking and planning ahead of threats. “In Nigeria, we had the Umar Farouk Abdul-Mutallab 2010 failed underwear-bomb attempt on KLM/NorthWest Airline. After this incident, the NCAA ordered enhanced multi-layered security measures at our airports, including body scanners. “The Abdulmutallab incident was the saddest day of my life as the DG NCAA.

The Minister of Aviation who told me to go and watch the news woke me up in the middle of the night. It was all over the news that a Nigerian wanted to kill Americans, but the CCTV footage saved us. When we were asked to provide   our evidence, we were able to show it to America and what we had then, some big aviation countries didn’t have them,” he said.

President of ASRTI, a think-tank group in the aviation sector, Dr. Gabriel Olowo, said in view of the current security deterioration and challenges in Nigeria, it was pertinent for the group to continue to discuss the security situation in the industry.
Another speaker, Ayo Obilana, added that in the U.S., there are only five security checkpoints; three on arrival and two at departure.
Nigeria escapes U.S. Watchlist
Nigeria’s efforts and the provision of aviation security infrastructure helped to extricate the country from America’s Country of Interest Watchlist on account of the Abdulmutallab’s incident.
There was the call that there is room to have more coordinated efforts at implementing the standard 20 layers of security at the airports.
Among the standard layers are intelligence gathering of data, customs and border protection, joint terrorism task force, no-fly lists and pre-screening of passengers, crew vetting, Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response (VIPR), canine, behavioural detection, travel documents checking, and checkpoint, and transportation security officers.
Other layers are checking passenger luggage, transport security inspectors, random screening of employees, and transport security specialists in explosives, federal air marshal service, federal flight deck officers, trained flight crew, law enforcement officers, hardened cockpit doors, and the passengers, who also have roles in enhancing security.
Last line
And while the post-9/11 global airport security apparatus has grown to what some consider unreasonable proportions, it will never neutralise all threats — or even be able to enforce the rules it has written.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Analysts: Exchange rate volatility, others may push up inflation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s inflation rate, which has been falling in recent months, could reverse its downward trend and head north because of the “volatile exchange rate, increase in electricity tariff and rising cost of fund,” analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said.   The analysts stated this while commenting on data released by the National Bureau […]
Business

Spending on Visa crypto cards hits $1bn in H1

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Visa Inc announced on Wednesday its customers spent more than $1 billion on its crypto-linked cards in the first half of this year, Reuters reported yesterday. The news agency reported the company as saying that it was partnering with 50 cryptocurrency platforms to make it easier for customers to convert and spend digital currencies at […]
Business

eTransact targets N4.69bn revenue in Q2’21

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

eTranzact International Plc has projected to achieve N4.688 billion revenue for the second quarter ending June 2021.   In its Q2 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the ICT firm also projected N4.169 billion as cost of sales for the period. eTranzact is also targeting to rake in N62.811 million as profit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica