EWAN, Sanwo-Olu, minister, others unite for school safety

The rising level and threatening spate of insecurity in Nigerian schools will be at the front burner tomorrow (October 12) at a one-day summit where critical stakeholders in the nation’s education sector, including security experts and professionals, as well as government functionaries will brainstorm on how to tackle the menace.

The one-day colloquium, tagged: “2022 Edition of the Annual Education Summit,” on the theme: “Towards Safe Schools in Nigeria,” is organised by the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN), a body of journalists from different media organisations who have been using both their pens and voices in reporting issues concerning the education sector.

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu; the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); and the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) are expected to attend the annual education summit.

A statement issued and jointly signed by the EWAN Chairman, Mojeed Alabi, and General Secretary, Taiwo Omilani, recalled that with an estimated 20 million out-of-school children, rising cases of violent attacks on schools by bandits, the sit-athome order in the South-East geo-political zone of the federation, which affects schooling on Mondays in the area, and cases of bullying, rape, and drug abuses, the summit on school safety is not key, but also imperative in the collective yearning for safe school environment.

The summit, which is billed to hold on October 12, 2022 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, the association said, would be declared open by Governor Sanwo- Olu, while the Minister of Education will be the Special Guest of Honour. It further added that the Commandant- General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Audi, will deliver the keynote address, and the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab is expected to be the host.

The panellists at the summit, according to the statement, who are carefully selected based on their expertise and official responsibilities, include the Comptroller General of NIS, Mr Idris, whose agency is in charge of border security and migration management; the Director of Senior Secondary Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir; the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor- Designate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, and the Head of Nigeria’s Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Mr Patrick Areghan, among others.

T he statement reads in part: “This is what informed the theme of the summit and the stakeholders that have been carefully selected are to play key roles. We assure Nigerians that this will not be another talk shop but that the outcome of the summit will not end up on the shelves.”

