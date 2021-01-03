Ewhrudjakpo donates food, other items to Okaka Correctional Center

Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has donated food items such as bags of rice, beans, cartons of indomie, groundnut oil, toiletries and cash to the Nigerian Correctional Service, Okaka.

He also urged all the inmates at correctional centers across the country not to despair over their present situation, but rather have faith in God for their freedom. Ewhrudjakpo gave the encouragement yesterday when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Nigerian Correctional Service, Medium Security Custodial Centre at Okaka, Yenagoa bearing Christmas and New Year gifts. Addressing the inmates, Ewhrudjakpo said he was with them to celebrate the dawn of another year and encourage them not to give up on life.

A press release by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Doubara Atasi quoted Ewhrudjakpo as urging the inmates to use their current situation as a launch pad to greatness.

Describing his visit as that of a forerunner, he charged the inmates to be hopeful as it would pave the way for the state governor, Douye Diri, who is being expected at the centre to perform a jail delivery exercise.

In their separate remarks, the State Comptroller of Nigeria Correctional Service, Bayelsa Command, Seth Edoghotu and his deputy, Emeka Ogbuji, thanked Ewhrudjakpo for the visit, which they described as encouraging.

Like this: Like Loading...