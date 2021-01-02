Metro & Crime

Ewhrudjakpo donates gifts items to Okaka Correctional Center

In order to make them have a sense of belonging, Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has donated food items such as bags of rice, beans, cartons of indomie, groundnut oil, toiletries and cash to the Nigerian Correctional Service, Okaka.
He also urged all the inmates at correctional centres across the country not to despair over their present situation, but rather have faith in God for their freedom.
Ewhrudjakpo gave the encouragement on Saturday when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Nigerian Correctional Service, Medium Security Custodial Center at Okaka, Yenagoa bearing Christmas and New Year gifts.
Addressing the inmates, Ewhrudjakpo said he was with them to celebrate the dawn of another year and encourage them not to give up on life.
A press release by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Doubara Atasi quoted Ewhrudjakpo as urging the inmates to use their current situation as a launch pad to greatness.
The Deputy Governor advised them to pray regularly, have faith in God and turn a new leaf so as to impact their environment positively when they are eventually released.
Describing his visit as that of a forerunner, he charged the inmates to be hopeful as it would pave the way for the state governor, Douye Diri, who is being expected at the centre to perform a jail delivery exercise.
His words ” I have come here to felicitate with you. I felt the best way to appreciate God for what he has done is to come and be with you people. As you are here today, you are not here by mistake. God allowed you to come here to learn a lesson.
“Some of you are here innocently, while some are genuinely here. Whatever the case, where you are now, is to enable you vomit the unwanted food some of you ate. But it is not yet over. So keep hope alive.”
In their separate remarks, the State Comptroller of thr Nigeria Correctional Service, Bayelsa Command, Seth Edoghotu and his deputy, Emeka Ogbuji, thanked Ewhrudjakpo for the visit, which they described as encouraging.
According to them, the set of inmates the Deputy Governor addressed were repentant and could contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the state if released.

