Ewhrudjakpo tasks Alumni Associations on Development

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has called on Alumni Associations across the country to redouble their efforts at creating an enabling environment for teaching and learning in their respective alma maters.

Playing host to a delegation at the weekend from Rivers State University of Science and Technology, now known as Rivers State University Alumni Association, Bayelsa Branch, the deputy governor urged them to partner government by bringing their wealth of knowledge and creativity to bear on the investment drive of the present administration.

The Deputy Governor, in a statement by his media aide, Doubara Atasi, described Alumni Associations as major stakeholders in the development of educational institutions and society in general.

Ewhrudjakpo advised the leadership and members of the Rivers State University Alumni, Bayelsa Branch not to limit themselves to social interactions alone but always strive to be outstanding in academics, entrepreneurship and other endeavours.

Acknowledging the achievements of the Rivers State University in terms of providing technical manpower as the first state-owned ivory tower in the country, he urged its alumni to relentlessly contribute towards the development of the university.

He charged the Association to come up with the idea of an Alumni House to serve not only as a rallying point for members but also expand their revenue base.

