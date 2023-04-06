Ewrudjakpo Tasks Media Practitioners To Practice More Of Investigative Journalism

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has

tasked media practitioners in the country to do more in the area of investigative journalism to expose societal ills as well as nurture the young ones in the profession.

He also challenged them to highlight critical issues plaguing Nigeria rather than allowing themselves to be compromised in the reportage of events.

Speaking on Thursday when the chairperson of the state chapter of the Nigeria Association of women journalists (NAWOJ), Grace Orunimieghe with her team paid a courtesy visit to him, Ewrudjakpo stated that even as the media plays the statutory role of informing, educating, and entertaining society, it should also be in the vanguard of moulding society through its agenda-setting role.

A statement by his media aide, Doubara Atasi maintained that the deputy governor noted that the information space was being inundated with compromised information adding that the social media was fast pushing the conventional media away from its responsibility.

Described NAWOJ as a formidable association, he lamented that the media has been awash with a lot of issues that were diversionary as regards the just concluded general elections in the country.

Ewhrudjakpo, who also spoke on the issue of the girl-child and trafficking of persons, noted that as part of efforts to address the menace, a representative of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) would be part of the state’s security council meeting.

Describing the womenfolk as strategic partners in nation-building, the deputy governor urged NAWOJ to encourage the girl-child to break barriers including labour laws and excel in all fields of endeavor.

Ewhrudjakpo who congratulated the newly elected executive council of the association enjoined the body to do more in sensitizing people on the dangers of electoral violence through enlightenment programmes in local languages.

The statement read, “Investigative journalism is the key to journalism, so, you don’t hear only one side of the story. That’s why as journalists you are called the fourth estate of the realm because what the executive, legislature, and judiciary cannot mould properly, the journalists are there to moderate.

“But unfortunately, there is a very shallow river on which that is being driven. Look at what has happened concerning the 2023 lections. I’m still very worried that the debate about the elections is not purpose-driven and engaging enough.

“I don’t think people like Ernest Ikoli, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Dele Giwa, Alex Ibru, Ray Ekpu, and Dan Agbese will be happy with the kind of journalism we have today in Nigeria.

“I expected it to be as high as the Berlin Wall. But l think everything is dying down and there’s a lot of diversion from the main issue: meaning journalists are not dictating the pace. But rather, it is the pace that is now dictating journalists in terms of setting the agenda for society.

“Society must learn to realize that if you don’t improve on what you met on ground, then you have helped to destroy that system.

Earlier in her address, Grace Orunimieghe applauded the state government on its developmental strides, particularly appreciating it for the establishment of a befitting media complex that is second to none in the country.

She said under the association’s advocacy programmes, NAWOJ had pushed for peaceful elections, youth re-orientation, and distribution of over 6000 customized exercise books to students in the last 6 years among others.

Orunimieghe also used the opportunity to inform the deputy governor of the association’s national delegates conference in October this year in Abuja and requested financial assistance as well as an 18-seater bus.