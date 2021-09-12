News Top Stories

Ex-Abia ALGON chairman, others pledge support for Ikpeazu

The Chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Abia State Chapter, Hon. Michael Ibe Nwoke, who was removed by his colleagues in the state, has pledged his support to the administration of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

 

Shortly after his removal, he said that there is neither a controversy nor any issue among the council chairmen there in the state as the 17 local government Chairmen support Ikpeazu’s administration for the benefit of the people.

Nwoke’s removal was contained in a press statement signed by the other 16 LG chairmen of the state over “unwholesome activities” and issuing of provocatively distasteful statements on behalf of the chairmen without the recourse to, approval and authority from them

 

They added that such statements could ‘ignite disharmonious and acrimonious relationship within the polity,” especially when the local government councils in the state are playing their legal roles and have been partnering with the state government in delivering good governance to our people at the grassroots.

 

“Therefore under no guise can anyone allege that Abia State local government councils will ‘become a laughing stock.’ All the members of ALGON have been treated equally irrespective of the areas of the state they come from.

 

Therefore, it is false for our chairman to talk about the presence of cabal within the LG system in the state.”

 

On the issue of purchase of vehicles, it said they have never doubted the modus operandi for the procurement of the said vehicles, hence have not seen any underhandedness in the process leading to the purchase, and they have complete confidence in the process leading to their procurement and subsequent delivery.

 

They also refuted the allegations of meddlesomeness by any external body in the management of the local government resources, adding that the press release earlier made by their chairman was unilaterally made without the recourse, approval and authority from the 16 local government chairmen.

 

Following the removal of Hon Nwoke the council chairmen said they will soon meet to elect a new Abia State ALGON chairman that will have the support of all members of the association for collective and smooth running of activities of the organisation.

 

“We want to, through this medium, doubtlessly emphasise our unflinching support to the kinetic government and administration of the state and to further confirm our satisfaction in the decisions and policies of this administration which, in our humble view, are crafted and executed in utmost good faith and for the welfare of the generality of the people of the state.

