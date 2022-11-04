Ex-Acting VC not dead, says OAU

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has debunked the rumoured death of its former acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Anthony Elujoba. The rumour about Elujoba’s death went viral on social media. But in a statement yesterday, the Public Relations Officer Abiodun Olanrewaju confirmed that Elujoba was involved in an auto crash. He said: “To put the record straight, Prof. Anthony Elujoba is not dead. It’s true that he had an auto crash and he has been admitted to the hospital. It is heartwarming to know that he is responding to treatment.”
Reps differ on presidential veto on Electoral Act
•Parties should decide what they want –Ossai •President, APC afraid of free election, says Gbillar Members of the House of Representatives have expressed divergent views on what should be done if President Buhari withholds assent to the amended electoral bill. Chairman of the House Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, Hon. Ossai Nicholas […]
Ikotun Senior High 2004 old student body donates photocopier machine to school to alma mater
As part of efforts aimed at improving educational standards, Ikotun Senior High School Old Students Association, Class of 2004, has donated a multifunctional photocopier machine to their alma mater. Speaking during the donation in Lagos recently, Taiwo Francis, president of the association, stated that the photocopier machine, which was brand new, was part of their […]
NNPC debunks March fuel price hike
…cautions against hoarding, panic buying Regina Otokpa, Abuja Contrary to speculations of an imminent increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said there were no such plans to increase the ex-depot price of petrol in March, 2021. A press release by the Group General Manager, Group […]
