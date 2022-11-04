News

Ex-Acting VC not dead, says OAU

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has debunked the rumoured death of its former acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Anthony Elujoba. The rumour about Elujoba’s death went viral on social media. But in a statement yesterday, the Public Relations Officer Abiodun Olanrewaju confirmed that Elujoba was involved in an auto crash. He said: “To put the record straight, Prof. Anthony Elujoba is not dead. It’s true that he had an auto crash and he has been admitted to the hospital. It is heartwarming to know that he is responding to treatment.”

 

Our Reporters

