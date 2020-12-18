Ex-Adamawa guber candidate sues Buhari over insecurity

…seeks N100bn compensation for victims, service chiefs’ sack

A former governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Adamawa State, Said Lawal Uba, has taken President Muhammadu Buhari to a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over insecurity in the country. He is seeking an order of the court to compel the President to sack all the Service Chiefs for their failure to curb insecurity in the country. Uba, who sued Buhari on behalf of affected victims of insecurity in the Northern Region, is also praying the court to order the Federal Government to pay N100 billion to the victims of insecurity in the North. The former governorship candidate contended that the law making the protection of lives and property a major function of Buhari, as President, had been grossly violated by the alarming rate of insecurity. Others sued along with Buhari are the Attorney General of the Federation, National Assembly, Senate President, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, the Chief of Air Staff and the Inspector General of Police. Among the reliefs sought by the plaintiff is a declaration that the respondents have failed in their responsibility to protect the lives and property of Nigerian citizens which led to the deprivation of lives and indiscriminate destruction of property in the country. Others are: “A declaration that the rights of the citizens to movement as enshrined in Section 37 of the Constitution has been hampered due to the failure of the respondents to adequately address the insecurity challenges in almost every part of the country thereby restricting free movement. “A declaration that the continuing bombing of the citizens’ properties particularly in the northern part of the country without curbing or putting an end by the respondents is a gross violation of the rights of citizens to own properties. “An order directing President Buhari to immediately relieve the service chiefs of their duties for their inability to curb insecurity which is claiming lives and destroying properties of citizens. “An order directing each of the 1st to 8th respondent to tender a written apology to the applicant within seven days of the granting of this order in three major national dailies. “An order directing the respondents to pay N100 billion jointly and severally to the applicant as aggravated and exemplary damages for the unwarranted killing, kidnapping, banditry, inconveniences which the applicant is still being subjected to by the incompetence of respondents.” In a 26-paragraph affidavit in support of the originating summon, the plaintiff averred that thousands of people were killed, or maimed or injured as a result of the inability to ensure safety of lives and property as guaranteed by the Constitution. He further averred that hundreds of thousands of others were displaced from their ancestral homes in the northern region due to acts of terrorism and banditry occasioned by the inability of the respondents to give effect to the constitutional provisions. The matter is fixed for March 18, 2021 for hearing.

Like this: Like Loading...