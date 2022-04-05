News

Ex-AGF urges court to dismiss suit seeking to ban him for life

A Federal High Court in Abuja has been asked to dismiss a suit by former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), seeking a review of Supreme Court judgment which barred him from holding public office for life.

A defendant in the suit and former House  of Representatives member, Hon Emmanuel Obot claimed that Aondoakaa’s new suit was not only funny but strange in law.

In a preliminary objection filed on his behalf by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Uwemedimo Nwoko, the 1st defendant is challenging the competence of a high court to review and set aside the judgment of the Supreme Court as being sought by the former AGF.

 

