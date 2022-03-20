Ex-Agitators call for re-integration of PAP beneficiaries

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

A group known as, the Niger Delta ex-Agitators Forum (NDEF) at the weekend called on the management of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) to hasten the pace of re-integrating the beneficiaries of the programme into the society.

The group, however, rated the performance of the programme, under the leadership of Interim Administrator, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) high.

The NDEF, which is made up of the first phase of ex-agitator leaders across the nine states of the region who embraced amnesty, noted that since the programme started, Col. Dikio has performed in no small measure in the areas of prompt payment of stipends, stopped incessant protests by beneficiaries, organised enterprenueral training and empowerment initiatives and had regular interactions with beneficiaries.

The Bayelsa State Chairman of the group, Gen. Godgift Ayabowei, while speaking with newsmen after an enlarged meeting in Yenagoa, said the ex-militant leaders agreed, after an appraisal of the programme, that the amnesty office has done well but urged the amnesty office not to lose sight of its core mandates particularly on the reintegration of the beneficiaries into the society to be contributors to the economy of the Niger Delta region.

