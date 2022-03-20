Metro & Crime

Ex-Agitators call for re-integration of PAP beneficiaries

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

A group known as, the Niger Delta ex-Agitators Forum (NDEF) at the weekend called on the management of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) to hasten the pace of re-integrating the beneficiaries of the programme into the society.

The group, however, rated  the performance of the programme, under the leadership of Interim Administrator, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) high.

The NDEF, which is made up of the first phase of ex-agitator leaders across the nine states of the region who embraced amnesty, noted that since the programme started, Col. Dikio has performed in no small measure in the areas of prompt payment of stipends, stopped  incessant protests by beneficiaries, organised enterprenueral training and empowerment initiatives and had  regular interactions with beneficiaries.

The Bayelsa State Chairman of the group, Gen. Godgift Ayabowei, while speaking with newsmen after an enlarged meeting in Yenagoa, said the ex-militant leaders agreed, after an appraisal of the programme, that the amnesty office has done well but urged the amnesty office not to lose sight of its core mandates particularly on the reintegration of the beneficiaries into the society to be contributors to the economy of the Niger Delta region.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Five get death sentence for abducting, killing oil worker

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A Rivers State High Court has sentenced five people to death by hanging for the kidnapping and murder of Anthony Okoro. The victim was working with the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) before he was murdered. The presiding judge, Justice George Omereji, ruled that the evidence and exhibits tendered before the court showed that the […]
Metro & Crime

Why RCCG set up dating site – Iluyomade

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has explained why it established a dating site to help single Christians find spouses.   In a letter addressed to the General Overseer of the church, Pastor EA Adeboye to intimate him about the project, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade said the objective of the site called “ConnectNow” is to […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnappers abduct woman in Minna

Posted on Author Reporter

…demand N5m ransom Daniel Atori, Minna Uknown kidnappers have abducted a 28-year-old mother of one identified as Sadiya Mohammad in Maitumbi area, a suburb of Minna the Niger State capital. New Telegraph learnt that Sadiya was abducted on Thursday afternoon while returning to the Airport Quarters after close of work around 12 noon. It was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica