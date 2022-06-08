Metro & Crime

Ex-agitators hail Dikio over 3-day orientation course for members

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Niger Delta ex-agitators have applauded the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) for initiating a three-day basic orientation course for the novel train, employ and mentor model designed to transform them into entrepreneurs.

The leaders described the course, which commenced on Wednesday at the Nigerian Navy College of Engineering in Sapele, Delta State, as a dream come true and a fulfilment of the promise made by Dikio when he assumed office.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the National Secretary of the First Phase Ex-agitators, Nature Dumale Kieghe, hailed Dikio for his vision of creating wealth for people of the region, particularly the youths.

Kieghe, who was flanked by First Phase PAP coordinators in the nine Niger Delta states, expressed optimism that a new dawn had come for the region with the massive job opportunities expected after the training.

Kieghe, who is also the Chairman of the Strategic Communications Committee (STRACOM) of the PAP, however, expressed concern over the apathy displayed by some delegates for the training, saying if they missed the opportunity they would forever live in regret.

 

