Ex-agitators To Security Agencies: Unmask people blackmailing Ndiomu

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Former militants from first, second and third phases of the presidential amnesty programme (PAP) have called on security agencies to unmask the identities of those blackmailing PAP’s interim administrator, Barry Ndiomu. The ex- militants in a joint statement and signed by the Chairman, Presidential Amnesty Strategic CommunicationCommittee (STRACOM), Nature Dumale and the National President, first phase ex-agitators, Henry Ekes, Ovuruthe1st(akaEgbema1), the stakeholders in the statement, which was co-signed by other leaders, described the attack against Ndiomu as criminal and unwarranted. Dumale, who read the statement in Port Harcourt, said in their recent antics, the detractors circulated a report claiming that Niger Delta elders and traditional rulers petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari and asked for the suspension of Ndiomu over alleged corrupt practices. He said names contained in the report were fictitious and could neither be traced to any elder nor traditional ruler in the Niger Delta. Dumale insisted that all the allegations contained in the report were as fictitious, false and preposterous as the faceless individuals making the claims.

 

