Ex-Airways staff to get final N5bn severance package 18 years after liquidation

The Federal Government has concluded plans to pay the last tranche of severance pack-age to ex-workers of Nigeria Airways.

Consequently, it has set aside about N5 billion to clear the final batch of the ex-employees, whose number is put at about 1,000, New Telegraph learnt. In 2018, the former airline workers received part of their severance package after waiting 11 years.

They underwent verification across designated centres in the country.

A source conversant with the update and progress made thus far in respect to the final payment told our reporter that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, had gone far with the arrange- ment.

According to him, while some ex-employees of the defunct national carrier had been paid, the remaining 1,000 have also been paid 50 per cent, leaving 50 per cent outstanding.

He said the payment would have been cleared before now, but for paucity of funds, adding that he was optimistic the payment would be cleared in a short time given the attention Ahmed is according it. Effort by New Telegraph to get official position from the ministry met with a brick wall.

A call put to the Media Assistant to the Minister, Mallam Tanko Abdullahi Yunusa, didn’t go through while he had yet to respond to SMS forwarded to his known mobile line. However, Chairman, Nigeria Airways’ Pensioners, Mr. Sam Nzene, confirmed that indeed the government had moved far in settling the outstanding debts.

“Yes, the minister is on top of our case. She has been wonderful, she has listening ears and she fulfilled her pledge. This current government did what previous administrations failed to do, by attending to the plight of retired Nigeria Airways employees.

“Every genuine and verified ex-worker had been paid. The remaining people, about a thousand, have been paid 50 per cent. What remains unpaid is just 50 per cent and about N5 billion will clear it. They have taken 50 per cent before. “Were it not revenue dip experienced by government due to COVID-19, they would have been paid. I have been following up.

That is why I came to the Ministry of Finance today. The good thing is the minister has listening ears and she is doing everything to get it cleared,” In 2018, the Federal Government pledged to clear retirement benefits of the former workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways.

The national carrier ceased operation in 2003. The Federal Executive Council debated the issue and endorsed the payment.

The minister, Ahmed had, during a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in 2018, explained that although the formal approval given for payment of the entitlements was N45 billion, due to paucity of funds, President Muhammadu Buhari gave approval for the initial payment of 50 per cent (N22.6 billion) and second tranche payments to be paid later.

“We hope, in 2019, to pay the balance,” she had said. The first tranche of 50 per cent, amounting to N22.6 billion, was paid to ex-employees of defunct Nigeria Airways in 2019 and was followed up with second tranche payment in 2020. However, the payment could not cover all as some people got paid 50 per cent, leaving 50 per cent to be paid.

To qualify for payment, all former workers of the defunct national carrier underwent intensive audit conducted by the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA). PICA is superintended by full-fledged director and the office is located at the Ministry of Finance,

Budget and National Planning. It would be recalled that all Europe-based ex-employees of the former airline had been paid, leaving only retired Nigeria-based ex-staff.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, recently told New Telegraph that “the money has been provided and we are willing to pay, but we have to legalise it by going through the National Assembly to approve and stamp it. “It is the requirement of the law and this government will always do things in accordance with the law. So, we will pay the workers.”

