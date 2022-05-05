Ex-ALGON official declares for Plateau governorship

Former ALGON Secretary and past Chairman, Mangu Local Government in Plateau State under the Jonah Jang administration, Caleb Mutfwang, has pledged to restore peace in Plateau State and to provide security that would guarantee the economy of the state. He urged Plateau citizens to be united and chase the All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power in Plateau and at the national level in 2023. Mutfwang, who is a governorship aspirant on the platform of the PDP, stated this when he visited the PDP state secretariat in Jos to formally declare his ambition for the governorship election in the state.

He pledged that Plateau people would not be disappointed if given him the mandate to lead them in 2023 as their governor, saying the task of chasing APC out of government is a collective task for everyone in the state. “I am here today to inform officials of the party, the state chairman and all the leadership that I have a burden on Plateau and I am contesting for the governorship election in 2023 to redeem the state from the damage caused by the APC administration in the state”. He appealed to all the delegates in the state to consider his aspirant for the prosperity of the state, saying that he would unite the people of the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...