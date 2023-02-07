Ex-Anambra Dep Gov, Etiaba, gets Imo Varsity honorary doctorate degree

For her contributions to the growth of education in Nigeria, the former deputy governor of Anambra State, Dame-Virgy Etiaba, was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Education by the Imo State University (IMSU) Owerri, during the school’s 8th Convocation Ceremony over the weekend. Speaking after receiving the recognition, Etiaba expressed her appreciation to the leadership of the university for the honour extended to her. Etiaba said: “On the 11th day of November 2022, I was particularly grateful to God for preserving my life over the last 80 glorious years; an event I privately celebrated with my children and grandchildren a little over a month ago. Please permit me to state that my life has been a great testimony to God’s goodness.

“My primary school education was at the famous Ibo Union School in Kano, before proceeding to Sudan Interior Mission in Kaltungo, in today’s Gombe State, for my Teachers Training programme, and at W.T.C. in Omu-Aran in today’s Kwara State. “On the 17th day of March 2006, I was sworn in as the Deputy Governor of Anambra State following the validation of APGA electoral victory in the 2003 Governorship election in Anambra State by the Court of Appeal.

“I was later sworn in as the Executive Governor of Anambra State on the 3rd day of November 2006 following the unlawful impeachment of Governor Peter Gregory Obi. As a result of the reversal of that impeachment by the Court of Appeal, I duly and happily handed back the position of Governor of Anambra State to His Excellency Mr Peter Obi.”

