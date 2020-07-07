News

Ex-APC NWC member, Inuwa Abdulkadir, dies at 54

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto Comment(0)

The death has occurred in Sokoto, Sokoto State, of Inuwa Abdulkadir, the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice-Chairman, North- West, after a brief illness yesterday. Late Abdulkadir died at the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, while his funeral prayers were held at his Gawon Nama residence according to Islamic rites.

 

The former Minister of  Youths Affairs and Social Development during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration was survived by two wives and nine children.

 

Governor Aminu Tambuwal in his condolence message said: “Certainly, I am short of words to describe the passing on of my brother and good friend with whom I share an inexplicable bond over the years. Late Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir and I have come a long way since our zestful childhood till now.

 

 

“An unassuming, compassionate and reliable political ally and a colleague at the bar, he never wavered in his commitment to the welfare and development of the people of Sokoto State in particular and Nigeria in general,” he added.

 

“He fought brilliantly without anticipating reward. He was firm in his believe in fate, taking in his stride any unfortunate incident that could shake the faith of a lesser mortal.

 

“A strong pillar upon which I more often than not  rest my weight of worries, no doubt Nigeria and Sokoto State have lost a true son, patriotic and upright, in Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir. “He passed on at a time when all of us in Sokoto needed him most, leaving a gap that would take some time to fill.

 

“As we mourn him, I, on behalf of family, government and good people of Sokoto, pray for the repose of his soul. May he find rest and peace in the hereafter. May Aljanna Firdaus be his final abode,” Amen.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

