Ex-APC scribe to Obaseki: Be wary of Supreme Court’s verdict

A former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Comrade Godwin Erahon yesterday warned Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu to be wary of the fate of the Action Alliance (AA) candidate in Imo State over the recent Supreme Court verdict.

He said Obaseki was being surrounded by swindlers, who are urging him and his deputy to pursue their gubernatorial ambition on the “wonky, expired and empty platform.”

Erahon, in a statement issued in Benin, the state capital, noted that the June 26, 2020 Supreme Court judgment in the case involving Chief Uche Nwosu of AA party, who participated in the party primary election of two different political parties in Imo State ought to have caused Obaseki to have a rethink because of the illegality of the action.

He said: “The apex court crafted the judgment so explicitly as if it was meant for the duo of the governor and his deputy to understand what fate awaits them in the state. The Supreme Court nullified Uche Nwosu nomination by AA on the account that he had contested for nomination under APC.

“As if to explain itself further to the outgoing governor, the Supreme Court elaborated on how the relevant law nullifies the PDP candidacy for their understanding when it elaborated thus; the spirit of the law forbids anyone to contest for nomination under two or more parties in same election or even start the process of being nominated by procuring the nomination form. How does Governor Obaseki hope to escape the last clause?”

Erahon, the former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state, noted that “the clause had rendered the expired PDP governorship ticket a counterfeit.”

Obaseki, according to him, procured APC nomination form, filled and returned the same and attended APC screening which he failed.

“By the clause under reference, the Supreme Court seems to have told Obaseki to stop wasting his time and resources,” he pointed out, saying this should sound as a warning to Obaseki’s supporters that they are about burying themselves along with a dead body because of their blinded temporary pecuniary sentiment.

