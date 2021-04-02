Ex-APC’s legal adviser, Banire, asks NASS to legalise electronic voting

A former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN), has urged the National Assembly to urgently take steps towards legalising electronic voting in the country. Banire, who was also a former chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), equally advised President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the eventual bill passed by the lawmakers on the issue in the nation’s interest. In a statement, the silk opined that legalising electronic voting would be a step towards guaranteeing credible elections from 2023, and that without it, Nigeria stood “a terrible chance” of losing more frustrated young people to the Diaspora. “I urged the government to learn from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which, despite allegations of vote manipulation, had made steady progress with each election, since it introduced electronic voting. “My view, over time, has been that a mixture of both manual and electronic modes be adopted in Nigeria’s elections. My position is premised on the fact that the Internet availability in Nigeria is still relatively poor, particularly the bandwidth. There is hardly any significant coverage in the rural areas and the country cannot afford to exclude this sizeable number of Nigerians from exercising their franchise,” he said.
