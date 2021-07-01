Ex-APGA governorship aspirant, Nwankpo, picks ADC ticket

Ahead of the Anambra State governorship election coming up November 6, 2021, a former governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, has emerged the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Nwankpo, who was careened out of APGA primary election for allegedly not staying in the party for a maximum period required by the party construction, later emerged ADC flag bearer in a primary election held at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka, the Anambra State capital. A total of 7,321 delegates, drawn from the 326 wards, and 21 Local Government Areas, participated in the exercise, which took the form of voice vote; as the party had only one contestant. While declaring Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo winner of the primary, chairman of the ADC primary election committee for Anambra governorship election, Chief Anayo Arinze, urged Nwankpo to deploy his political sagacity to ensure that the party wins at all cost; adding that the flag bearer has all it takes to succeeded Obiano, come March, 2022.
Related Articles
Amaechi calls for unity among South-East, South-South
…lists projects in the regions, challenges, progress Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has called on the people of the South- East and South-South to love themselves and work together in unity to foster growth in the two regions. Amaechi made the call during an interactive session with the South-East, South- South Professionals of Nigeria […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Nigeria starts vaccination as Dr. Nyong gets first jab
… 65 vaccination centres established in Abuja Nigeria yesterday commenced the vaccination of COVID- 19 vaccine, with a physician, Dr. Cyprian Nyong, of the National Hospital, Abuja, taking the first shot of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine at the National Hospital, Abuja. The AstraZeneca vaccine, which arrived Nigeria on Tuesday, is administered in two doses taken […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NGE calls for release of all journalists in detention
The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has called on the Federal Government to release all journalists in detention across the country. President of the Guild, Mustapha Isah, said several journalists had suffered harassment, some detained arbitrarily while some were murdered in cold blood by unknown assailants in the country. In its message to commemorate […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)