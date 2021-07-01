Ex-APGA governorship aspirant, Nwankpo, picks ADC ticket

Ahead of the Anambra State governorship election coming up November 6, 2021, a former governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, has emerged the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Nwankpo, who was careened out of APGA primary election for allegedly not staying in the party for a maximum period required by the party construction, later emerged ADC flag bearer in a primary election held at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka, the Anambra State capital. A total of 7,321 delegates, drawn from the 326 wards, and 21 Local Government Areas, participated in the exercise, which took the form of voice vote; as the party had only one contestant. While declaring Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo winner of the primary, chairman of the ADC primary election committee for Anambra governorship election, Chief Anayo Arinze, urged Nwankpo to deploy his political sagacity to ensure that the party wins at all cost; adding that the flag bearer has all it takes to succeeded Obiano, come March, 2022.

