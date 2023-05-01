World News

Ex-Apple Employee Bags Three-Year Jail For Stealing $17m

A former Apple employee who stole more than $17 million from the corporation was on Monday given a three-year prison sentence.

According to Yahoo News, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California made this public in a statement issued to newsmen.

Dhirendra Prasad, 55, of Mountain House, California, admitted guilt to one count of conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud as well as one count of conspiring to defraud the US in November, according to a statement made public this week.

Between December 2008 and December 2018, Prasad worked for Apple, spending the majority of that time in the capacity of a “buyer” who was in charge of streamlining the procedure for Apple to purchase parts for warranty repairs on outdated devices.

It said that the teamed up with two Apple vendors to defraud the firm by accepting kickbacks, stealing components, fabricating billing statements, and convincing Apple to pay for goods and services it had not yet received.

It added that Prasad also admitted that he did not pay taxes on the revenues he received from the program. At sentencing, two counts of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of tax evasion that were originally added to the charges against him were dropped.

The statement partly reads, Prasad also had to pay more than $17 million to Apple and close to $2 million to the Internal Revenue Service in addition to his prison term. Additionally, he had to give up assets worth more than $5 million that the government had already seized.

When his prison term is over, he will also have to complete three years of supervised release.

According to the press statement, Prasad had “substantial discretion” to decide how to assist Apple on his own, but he chooses to assist himself.

“Prasad betrayed this trust, and abused his power to enrich himself at his employer’s expense – all while accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of compensation from Apple in the form of salary and bonuses.

“Additionally, Prasad used his insider information regarding the company’s fraud-detection techniques to design his criminal schemes to avoid detection,” the release states.

