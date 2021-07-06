Education

Ex-ASUBEB boss proffers solution to insecurity in schools

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

The worrisome trend of attacks on schools and kidnapping of staff and students can be nipped in the bud if adequate security measures are adopted by the government and the schools authorities, former Chairman of Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), Mr. Kenechukwu Nwosu has said.

 

Nwosu, the winner of 2018 Best State Universal Basic Executive Chairman in Nigeria Safe School Award, who recommended some safety measures for the government and private schools proprietors which if adopted, would checkmate unusual activities of hoodlums or bandits within the school environment, expressed concern over the insecurity and safety of students in both primary and secondary schools in the country.

He spoke during an interactive session with journalists in Umuahia, where he insisted that it had become imperative that the government should direct the security agencies to increase surveillance on schools in order to ensure the safety and security of students and teachers in all parts of the country.

 

Nwosu, who noted that such measures would require more manpower, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), however, recommended infrastructural audit of schools across the nation, saying there was a need to know the number of schools and those that are more exposed or susceptible to security challenges, as well as safety and security measures already taken.

 

He also stressed the need to know the population of each school and to embark on security sensitisation and training in the schools, in which youths of school host communities would be involved.

 

Nwosu further said that the government and school proprietors should ensure that perimeter fences are constructed in schools with boarding facilities with gates and properly lighted, adding that in the course of renovation there should be provision for strong windows and doors to fortify the facilities against attacks before external help would come.

 

He also recommended that picking and dropping of day school children should be wellmonitored and coordinated while school buses should be registered with the state’s ministry of education.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

JAMB directs institutions to begin 2020 admission on Aug. 21

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has directed higher institutions across Nigeria to begin 2020 admissions from August 21, 2020 with first and second choice candidates. In a statement by Head of Media, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB also presented guidelines to the heads of tertiary institutions on the 2020 admission. The guidelines signed and […]
Education

NASU/SSANU: FG promoting corruption in varsities 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…demands forensic audit reports on released allowances from 2013  The Joint Action Committee of Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has accused the Federal Government of promoting corruption in the university system. Handing down its February 5 strike notice at the weekend in Abuja, […]
Education

Lagos NYSC launches COVID-19 disinfectant booth

Posted on Author Stories by Kayode Olanrewaju

As part of moves to make the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Lagos State coronavirus (COVID-19) free, a group of corps members have fabricated and donated an automated disinfectant booth to the camp. The facility, which was produced as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, was launched by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica