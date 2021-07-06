Ex-ASUBEB boss proffers solution to insecurity in schools

The worrisome trend of attacks on schools and kidnapping of staff and students can be nipped in the bud if adequate security measures are adopted by the government and the schools authorities, former Chairman of Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), Mr. Kenechukwu Nwosu has said.

Nwosu, the winner of 2018 Best State Universal Basic Executive Chairman in Nigeria Safe School Award, who recommended some safety measures for the government and private schools proprietors which if adopted, would checkmate unusual activities of hoodlums or bandits within the school environment, expressed concern over the insecurity and safety of students in both primary and secondary schools in the country.

He spoke during an interactive session with journalists in Umuahia, where he insisted that it had become imperative that the government should direct the security agencies to increase surveillance on schools in order to ensure the safety and security of students and teachers in all parts of the country.

Nwosu, who noted that such measures would require more manpower, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), however, recommended infrastructural audit of schools across the nation, saying there was a need to know the number of schools and those that are more exposed or susceptible to security challenges, as well as safety and security measures already taken.

He also stressed the need to know the population of each school and to embark on security sensitisation and training in the schools, in which youths of school host communities would be involved.

Nwosu further said that the government and school proprietors should ensure that perimeter fences are constructed in schools with boarding facilities with gates and properly lighted, adding that in the course of renovation there should be provision for strong windows and doors to fortify the facilities against attacks before external help would come.

He also recommended that picking and dropping of day school children should be wellmonitored and coordinated while school buses should be registered with the state’s ministry of education.

Like this: Like Loading...