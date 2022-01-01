Ex-athlete Brown Ebewele dies

A former Nigerian athlete and ex-Commisioner for Sports in Edo State, Brown Ebewele, is dead.
Our correspondent learnt that Ebewele, who was popularly called ‘Juju man’, died on Friday at a hospital in Warri, Delta State after a brief illness.
The former Olympian led Team Edo to the 20th National Sports Festival. Ebewele, a Nigerian former national champion introduced decathlon into the nation’s athletics in 1978, while competing as an athlete for the then Bendel State.
Highly reputed athletics coach, Ebewele rose to become a Director and ultimately a Commissioner for Sports in Edo State during the administration of former Governor Lucky Igbinedion.