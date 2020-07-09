Ex-Attorney-General to governor: Reshuffle your cabinet for greater productivity

The former Akwa Ibom State Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Victor Iyanam, has advised Governor Udom Emmanuel to dissolve the state cabinet if he is not planning to do so, in order to give his administration fresh energy and direction. Iyanam, who was reacting to the current situa-tion in the state Ministries of Works, Agriculture and Women Affairs, said the governor might not achieve the desired goals with parttime Commissioners in the critical ministries. In a chat with New Telegraph yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, the former Commissioner for justice, however, advised Governor Emmanuel to engage sufficient and competent hands in the state executive council if he is committed to his administration’s “Completion Agenda.” Following the sack of the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Uduak Udoinyang in the cabinet reshuffle carried outby thegovernor, he appointed the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Dr. Gloria Edet to double as Commissioner for Agriculture. The recent appointment of the erstwhile Commissioner for Works as Chief of Staff to the Governor also left a vacuum in the state Ministry of Works as a substantive Commissioner is yet to be appointed into the ministry, thereby leaving the ministry under the supervision of the already busy Chief of Staff.
Hope rises as drug reduces death rate in hospital cases
A new study has found that the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine helped COVID-19 patients better survive in the hospital. A team at Henry Ford Health System in southeast Michigan said Thursday that a study of 2,541 hospitalized patients found that those given the drug were far less likely to die, CNN reported. Dr. Marcus […]
IMF: Nigeria, others need fresh $110bn to tackle coronavirus
Although 29 sub-Saharan African countries, including Nigeria, have already received International Monetary Fund (IMF) disbursements totalling about $10.1 billion in emergency facilities, the region still needs over $110 billion in additional funding this year to fight the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Fund has said. The IMF, which stated this in a regional economic outlook […]
Bauchi APC: Don’t link us with Bulkachuwa’s suspension
The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bauchi Northern Senatorial zone, comprising seven local governments, has dissociated themselves from the purported suspension of Senator Adamu Moham-med Bulkachuwa. Addressing journalists, Alhaji Abbas Turaki, APC Vice-Chairman, Bauchi North, yesterday, said: “On behalf of the seven LGAs chairmen, it is important to note that Senator Adamu Muhammad […]
